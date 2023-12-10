9 Best Gifts for Guitar Players of 2023

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Christmas is coming around, and you still haven't found a gift for your guitarist loved one?

Well, fret not — there are dozens of gift ideas for you to consider even if you're not a guitar enthusiast yourself. A good gift will not only show your loved one that you care but also help push them a bit further in their musical journey.

In this article we have picked the best gifts for guitar players, no matter their experience with the instrument or their playing style. Plus, we've included a buyer's guide with some key tips to consider if you're not a guitarist yourself!

Our #1 pick is the Positive Grid Spark GO because it can provide mind-blowing tones without sacrificing the pocket-friendly format. And if that wasn't enough, it can also act as a Bluetooth speaker!

The right gift will amaze your loved one without breaking the bank or having you think hours on end about what's the best piece of gear to complement their learning. Let's find the right gift for you!

Best Gifts for Guitar Players

SPECS

Type: Solid state amp

Solid state amp Power: Built-in battery or USB

Built-in battery or USB FX: Over 70 built-in FX and amp emulations

The Positive Grid Spark GO is a portable smart guitar amp and Bluetooth speaker that's revolutionizing the market. Less than four inches tall, this tiny beast amp allows guitar players to experience the amazing sound of 33 unique amplifier models in a pocket-sized format.

The instructions are simple: plug the guitar in, choose effects and an amp emulation, and get shredding. The Positive Grid Spark GO is paired with a mobile app with more than 50,000 presets to choose from, making it the perfect guitar gift even for beginners.

And if that weren't enough, the Bluetooth capabilities allow for backing tracks to play in the background. Pair all of this with auto chord features, custom EQ scenarios, and a built-in tuner, and you've got one of the most unique guitar gifts you can get your hands on.

SPECS

Number of picks: 9

9 Shape: Assorted

Assorted Color: Assorted

The signature DarkTone picks have become a staple in the guitar community — Taylor DarkTone Series Pick Tin (Koa Collector's Edition) takes them to a new level. Featuring a deluxe koa wood top, the DarkTone Series Pick Tin looks and feels premium without sacrificing the pocket format.

Inside, you'll find nine DarkTone picks varying in shape and thickness to suit any play style. The picks are made from Thermex, a unique material that's designed to bring out the lower tones of guitars. Whether your recipient plays rock, jazz, or folk, they will surely appreciate a warmer tone.

The Taylor DarkTone Series Pick Tin also includes a handy Z-fold insert providing details on the materials, nuances, and sonic highlights of each pick. No matter how many picks someone has, the DarkTones will be a nice addition to any guitar case.

SPECS

Power: 9V battery

9V battery Modes of operation: Standard and Harmonic

Standard and Harmonic Weight: 0.25 pounds

The EBow Plus is, quite possibly, the most unique guitar gift out there. This handheld marvel can turn a guitar into a violin-like instrument, allowing for unbelievable and experimental tones. The original EBow has been used by bands such as Pink Floyd, Blue Öyster Cult, and Radiohead.

The EBow Plus takes the concept to a whole new level, opening up an infinite sonic playground that any experienced guitarist is sure to love. Infinite sustain, slurs, fades, and bowing sounds are some of the possible effects created by the EBow — but the sky is the limit.

And the best part? The learning curve is close to non-existent. In fact, most of the complex functions of the EBow come from pairing it with pedals and recording techniques. So don't discard it if you're looking for a gift for a beginner player!

SPECS

FX: 268 effect models

268 effect models I/O: 2 inputs and 2 outputs

2 inputs and 2 outputs Looper: Up to 120 seconds

The Line 6 HX One Guitar is the perfect guitar gift for any player looking to get their foot in the pedal world. But the HX One is much more than just a starting point, as it's equipped with over 250 effect emulations and 128 presets to fuel a lifetime of creativity.

In short, the Line 6 HX One acts as a jack-of-all-trades stompbox, allowing it to fit into any pedalboard. Whether you need a delay, distortion, or modulation pedal, the HX has got you covered.

But, of course, no Line 6 pedal stops there. The HX One is equipped with a revolutionary function — the Flux switch. This function allows for automatic and orchestrated parameter changes with just the tap of the foot, opening up a whole world of possibilities.

SPECS

Type: Polyphonic and chromatic

Polyphonic and chromatic Accuracy: 0.01 cent

0.01 cent Tuning modes: Capo, drop tuning, or PolyTune

Although they have fallen a bit behind due to the rise of mobile tuning apps, tuner pedals are always a top gift for gigging musicians. And in those cases, no pedal can beat the TC Electronic PolyTune 3.

Boasting an incredible accuracy of 0.01 cents, the PolyTune 3 is a top contender for the most precise tuner on the market. But if that weren't enough, this compact pedal allows for a single, 6-string strum instead of going through each string individually.

The TC Electronic PolyTune 3 also comes equipped with a Bona Fide Buffer circuit to ensure the best signal quality possible. Forget about tuner pedals cutting the highest frequencies — the PolyTune 3 is here to cut some slack in your recipient's pedalboard.

Best for Multiple Guitars Hercules Stands GS525B Hercules Stands GS525B The Hercules Stands GS525B is a more than practical gift for those who'd love to own a lot of guitars without sacrificing space and convenience. Why We Love It Incredible weight capacity Foldable design Top-notch foam covering BUY ON SWEETWATER BUY ON GUITAR CENTER

SPECS

Number of slots: Five

Five Intended instruments: Guitar and bass

Guitar and bass Weight capacity: 176 pounds

Now, everyone has a guitarist friend who's obsessed with having a gigantic guitar collection. In those cases, no gift can beat the Hercules Stands GS525B — a five-space guitar rack that's here to solve all your recipient's space issues.

Covered with a specially formulated foam, the Hercules Stands GS525B is designed to fit and protect any size or thickness of guitar. Plus, the sturdy materials can hold up to 176 pounds, which is more than enough for any type of guitar or bass.

But what about touring musicians? Well, the Hercules Stands GS525B can be folded to fit into pretty much any car. Plain and simple, it's just the best choice for any gear lover — no matter if they want to play at home or on stage.

Best for New Players Danelectro Honeytone N-10 Danelectro Honeytone N-10 The Danelectro Honeytone N-10 is one of the easiest and best gifts for guitar players who haven't yet tried their hand at amps and effects. Why We Love It Headphone jack Pocket-sized format Capable of dirty tones BUY ON SWEETWATER BUY ON AMAZON

SPECS

Type: Solid state amp

Solid state amp Power: Battery or 9V AC

Battery or 9V AC FX: Overdrive

Know a friend who's just starting out playing guitar? Then, the Danelectro Honeytone N-10 is the perfect gift for them. Much more than a great practice tool, this mini amp is a true beast for its price, allowing for both clean and dirty tones without breaking the bank.

Equipped with a tone and drive knob, the Danelectro Honeytone N-10 meshes together the world of professional amps and casual playing. The whole thing is powered with a 9V battery, also making it a fantastic choice for music lovers who often go on the road.

The 1.5W power is more than enough to play at home, but the convenient integrated clip also lets you carry it anywhere you like. And, for those times when playing with an amp isn't a choice, the Danelectro Honeytone N-10 offers a headphone output for silent practice.

SPECS

Radius: Curved

Curved Material: Aluminium

Aluminium Color: Black

There isn't much science behind capos: just set them on a fret and let your imagination run wild. However, finding the perfect one can be challenging — and that's where the D'Addario NS Artist Capo comes in.

The adjustable tension can adapt to pretty much any guitar. Even if the product is aimed at acoustic guitars, it works perfectly fine with electric and classical guitars as well. Furthermore, its design allows it to be stored on the headstock when not in use.

The D'Addario NS Artist Capo is, all in all, the best solution to string buzz and undesired muting. And that's not even mentioning that you can adjust it on the fly with only one hand!

SPECS

Hex wrenches: from 10mm to 7/16-inch

from 10mm to 7/16-inch Tools: String winder, cutter, and pin puller

String winder, cutter, and pin puller Extra perks: Lubricant and instructional booklet

Sometimes, the best gift isn't for playing but for taking care of a guitar. The MusicNomad String Change Tool Kit is the best choice for any musician who also aspires to understand, maintain, and repair their instrument.

The kit includes a string winder, a heavy-duty string cutter, and a bridge pin puller for acoustic guitars. But that's not all — the included 8-in-1 tool provides different hex wrench sizes and screw tips to tighten up any imperfections.

And, as an extra perk, the MusicNomad String Change Tool Kit also includes a lubricant to smooth out any imperfections on the nut and bridge. This one is truly a no-brainer for any aspiring luthier or gear lover.

Best Gifts for Guitar Players Buyer's Guide

We know very well that getting gifts for guitar players is a challenging task — and even more so if you're not a guitarist yourself. From strings and picks to maintenance tools and stands, it may seem like your loved one already has everything they need. Or worse, like they don't actually need what you want to gift them.

But fret not! Even non-guitarists can arrive at the perfect gift if they take a bit of time to think about the recipient's relationship with the instrument. Here, we've compiled a few key aspects for you to consider when scrolling through gift ideas:

Type of Guitar

Maybe the most important aspect to consider when looking for the perfect gift is the type of guitar your loved one owns and plays the most. Acoustic and electric guitars are wildly different, and so are its accessories. For example, the EBow Plus Electronic Bow doesn't work on unplugged acoustic guitars.

And that's not to mention the case of classical guitars, which use nylon strings instead of steel ones. Classical guitars (also known as Spanish guitars) are a whole different world, as they usually don't have an output to connect to an amp and aren't used for the same musical genres. In this case, you may have to opt for other alternative gifts, such as a nylon-string capo.

As such, determining which type of guitar your loved one uses is crucial to getting a good gift for them. In short, anything related to amps and pedals will generally be more useful for electric guitar players, while capos and maintenance tools may be better suited for an acoustic guitar.

Playing Style

Another key aspect to take in mind when shopping for gifts for guitar players is their playing style. This usually boils down to the music they listen to and aspire to make — so trying to remember their favorite band will go a long way in finding the perfect gift.

While this may not seem that important, it makes a world of difference to experienced guitar lovers. For example, getting fingerpicks for someone who plays metal generally won't be a good idea. Or getting a high-gain amp for a classical guitarist. Or a pick for a fingerstyle player. You get the point.

If you're not a music lover yourself, try breaking it down into simpler points. Is your loved one someone who aims to play as fast as they can? Or do they lean toward a more experimental sound? If it's the first case, a practice amp may be a great gift idea, while if it's the second, a multi-effects pedal may be a fantastic guitar accessory.

If you don't really know their playing style, you might be better off buying something that's not too directly related to guitars. A microphone stand, a gig bag, or concert tickets are some examples of gifts that can help with your loved one's musical journey without being too specific.

Skill Level

Most people often gloss over the fact that many less-experienced players won't be able to use certain gifts due to their learning stage. So, an important thing to ask yourself is if your loved one is just starting out or if they're already a well-established guitarist.

Getting a string change tool kit may be as overkill for a beginner guitarist as getting studio lighting for a novice painter. Of course, determining the difficulty of a particular gift may be challenging if you're a non-guitarist — so we recommend checking out a few videos online to get an idea!

On the same note, a budget mini amp may not be the best-suited choice for a veteran player who is well past the initial learning curve. Advanced players are usually nitpicky about their tone and won't be willing to use a piece of gear that's not up to par with what they already have.

If you don't know how advanced your loved one is, we recommend you look for more "universal" gifts instead. Picks, tuners, guitar straps, or stands are usually more than welcome in any guitarist's practice room — no matter how well they know their instrument.

Level of Dedication

Last but not least, you should always take into account just how dedicated and passionate your loved one is when it comes to playing guitar. From casual players who just want to know a few chords to madmen who practice for hours on end, the guitar world has a place for everyone.

You'll find that some gifts are more casual than others — for example, picks and tuners are good in almost every case, while a premium practice amp may not be as useful for once-in-a-while players. Getting a great gift that matches your loved one's dedication to music-making is a fire-proof way to their happiness.

If you don't live with them, try to pay attention to your day-to-day conversations with the recipient. Do they constantly redirect the topic to music? Or do they not mention it unless you specifically ask about it?

Another good way of telling their level of dedication is, of course, their skill. Talented instrumentalists will have spent thousands of hours practicing guitar, showing a kind of dedication that's hard to see in other things. Similarly, guitarists who are in bands or musical projects are usually more dedicated to improving than casual players.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What should I get for a complete beginner?

If your loved one doesn't have any experience with stringed instruments, it may be challenging to find the perfect gift to encourage them on their learning path. Most of the entries here need at least a tiny bit of experience to use them to their full extent — but don't let that limit you!

For example, the Taylor DarkTone Series Pick Tin or the Danelectro Honeytone N-10 make fantastic gifts for any beginner to advanced guitar player. Otherwise, you could opt for a more universal option, such as a guitar tab book or guitar straps (for electric and acoustic guitars).

Are certain gifts limited to certain musical genres?

While taking into account playing style is important to find a great gift, musical genres aren't always directly related to the use of specific tools or gear. Some genres are more permissive than others — but talented guitar players always find a way to incorporate new gear into their arsenal.

In the end, it all boils down to just how much your loved one aspires to break down new barriers in their playing style. If you're not sure if they'll find a use for your gift, you may want to consider a more "universal" option, such as the Positive Grid Spark GO.

What are some guitar gifts for kids?

Now, getting a guitar gift for a child can be a whole different world. More often than not, kids won't be too interested in expensive gear or maintenance tools — so we instead recommend opting for more "fun" gifts.

Mini amps are a fantastic example of this. Both the Positive Grid Spark GO and the Danelectro Honeytone N-10 are great gifts for children who love classic rock or electric guitars in general. A guitar slide, wah pedal, or cartoon-themed guitar picks may also make for excellent gifts for young players.

Is expensive gear better than budget gifts?

Even the most experienced guitar players sometimes fall into the trap of thinking that expensive gear is superior to cheap tools. The truth is that as long as the materials and the design of the product are on point, there's no reason to believe that the best gifts for guitar players can't fit on a tighter budget.

Budget products can be used even by the most nitpicky of guitarists — the guitar players from Weezer, for example, used knockoff guitars during the first period of the band. So don't be afraid to not break the bank if you come across some guitar-related bargain!

Verdict

Finding the best gifts for guitar players may seem like an impossible task at first — but once you get a hold of a few simple concepts, you'll be able to solve it in no time.

The most important aspect to consider, by far, is the type of guitar and the playing style of your loved one. From electric guitar players obsessed with metal to acoustic lovers who only play folk, the possibilities are endless — and so are the gits.

But two other key points to keep in mind are the level of dedication and the experience your loved one has with their instrument. Some people breathe guitar playing, while others prefer a more casual approach — and the perfect gift should reflect that.

If you don't want to spend too much time on the topic, we recommend you get our #1 gift for guitar players: the Positive Grid Spark GO. If you're on a tight budget, the Taylor DarkTone Series Pick Tin may be a better choice instead.