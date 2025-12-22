The Ultimate Muse: 4 Songs Written About Pattie Boyd

English model and photographer Pattie Boyd was a pretty important figure in music in the late 20th century, namely for serving as the muse of some musical greats of the time. Let’s take a look at just a few songs from the likes of George Harrison, Eric Clapton, and Ronnie Wood that were written about Pattie Boyd.

“So Sad” by George Harrison

It’s only natural that George Harrison, Pattie Boyd’s ex-husband, would start off this list of songs written about her. Harrison wrote a few tunes about Boyd, the most prominent of which is “So Sad”. Though, this isn’t your typical love song. Harrison wrote this solo track when his relationship with Boyd was beginning to fall apart following his infidelity and, eventually, Boyd’s infidelity with Harrison’s friend and contemporary, Eric Clapton. Their divorce wouldn’t be finalized until 1977.

“For You Blue” by The Beatles

Another George Harrison-penned tune, “For You Blue” was released by The Beatles on their final album, Let It Be. You can really hear a difference in energy on this song, as it was written during the earlier years of Boyd and Harrison’s romance. It’s a sweet, seductive, fun little track that I imagine any muse would love to have written about them. However, it’s bittersweet when you consider how tumultuous the pair’s relationship would become later on.

“Mystifies Me” by Ronnie Wood

If you were expecting only George Harrison and Eric Clapton songs on this list, think again. Though, Clapton is up next. Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones penned “Mystifies Me” about Boyd in the early 1970s for his solo trek, after the two had an affair. The whole situation was quite messy and a bit of a love triangle of sorts. But despite the drama, Boyd remained a musical muse for yet another musician.

“Layla” by Derek And The Dominos

This song from Derek And The Dominos is probably the most well-known song written about Pattie Boyd. Eric Clapton wrote “Layla” about Boyd when she was still technically married to George Harrison. Their whirlwind forbidden romance was displayed, front and center, in this very song. And Boyd was quite worried about it when she first heard it.

"My first thought was: 'Oh God, everyone's going to know this is about me,'" said Boyd of "Layla".

Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images