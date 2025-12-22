The Flaming Lips Issue Statement Addressing Steven Drozd’s Exit

Since releasing their hit song “She Don’t Use Jelly”, The Flaming Lips solidified themselves as a top psychedelic band to come from Oklahoma. Over the years that followed, the band released more than a dozen studio albums. The group’s last, American Head, hit shelves in 2020. And during the decades between their first and latest album, The Flaming Lips won three Grammy Awards. But recently, the group made headlines when it seemed that longtime musician Steven Drozd had left the group.

For over three decades, Drozd performed with the band and even helped write several songs with Wayne Coyne. Coyne was the last remaining founding member of The Flaming Lips. Although Drozd seemed to find a home with the band, fans noticed he was missing from shows. He answered fans, insisting, “They’re done with me – but we’re not talking about it. So yes I’m moving on. Just keep it to yourself for now. OK?”

New Music On The Fan As Steven Drozd Exits The Flaming Lips

With Drozd not giving away any more details, rumors started to circulate. And apparently, drummer Matthew Duckworth Kirksey was tired of the rumors. He wrote on Instagram, “A lot of great friends and better people have come and gone along the way. I still love them, and miss them, and some of them are my family.”

While some fans picked sides, Kirksey added, “This idea that Steven was THE musical genius, and Wayne is just some weirdo artist… It’s just not true. Wayne pushes the creativity, the sound, and the show forward, like no artist I’ve ever been around. Being in The Lips is hard…”

Not wanting to fall into the conversation and rumors, Kirksey ended his message with a look at the future. “There is new music on the way and I think its the best thing we’ve done in ages. I can’t wait for you to hear it. Come see us this summer if you get a chance. Happy Holidays!”

Regardless of lineup changes, The Flaming Lips are pressing ahead. And according to Kirksey, the next chapter is already taking shape.

