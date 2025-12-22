Country Music Icon Plays Final Show, Gets Candid About Retirement: “I Don’t Want My Memories To Be Riding in a Bus—I Want Them To Be More About Seeing My Family Grow”

For over three decades, John Michael Montgomery performed songs like “I Swear”, “Be My Baby Tonight”, and “If You’ve Got Love.” Fashioning a career that brought him Grammy nominations and a few CMA Awards, the country singer released his final album, Time Flies, in 2008. Although he continued to tour the country, 2025 marked the official end of Montgomery’s career. Ready to enjoy a life not on the road, he discussed exactly why he decided to walk off the stage one last time.

Speaking with Taste of Country Nights, Montgomery cherished every moment he spent in the spotlight. He promised, “I couldn’t have made a better story. From 50 years old to 60 went really fast. I know that 60 to 70 years old — good Lord willing I make it to 70 — it’s going to go faster.”

With Montgomery on the verge of turning 61 in January, he understood the importance of time. “I want to try to enjoy it. I don’t want my memories to be riding in a bus, living out of a bunk or hotel room.” He continued, “I want them to be more about seeing my family grow.”

John Michael Montgomery Understood Not Being A “Young Man Anymore”

As for the moment, Montgomery pointed to COVID. During the pandemic, many singers and bands had to take a break. While some used the time to work on new projects or music, the country singer reflected.

Aside from dissecting his entire career, Montgomery also noticed a change in his voice. “I noticed my body and my voice — everything — felt so good from being rested and not traveling. I didn’t realize how hard traveling on the road was getting to me.”

Comparing himself to a pro athlete, Montgomery added, “It’s the same with any athlete, pro athlete, who’s been playing sports for years. They finally look in the mirror and realize it’s a young man’s game, and I’m not a young man anymore.”

Ready to start a different phase in his life, Montgomery held every single moment close. He even revealed his favorite moment of it all. “My favorite part of it all — above having hit records and all that stuff — is walking out on stage to entertain people.”

Although Montgomery happily rode off into the sunset, he will continue to entertain fans and future generations thanks to his rich legacy.

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)