The Unequivocal 31 Best Music Videos of 2021

2021. What a year.

Thankfully, no matter what else happened for you personally or the world at large, there was good music unleashed unto listeners far and wide. Of course, that also means there were also standout music videos this year.

Here American Songwriter wanted to celebrate our favorites, from Jon Batiste to Fleet Foxes to Grandson, Pom Pom Squad, Dolly and Reba, and many more.

Luke Combs “Cold As You”

Jon Batiste “I Need You”

BTS “Butter”

Reba McEntire “Does He Love You (feat. Dolly Parton)”

grandson and Jessie Reyez “Rain”

Kelsea Ballerini “Half of My Hometown (feat. Kenny Chesney)”

Lil Nas X “Montero”

Macklemore “Next Year”

Billie Eilish “Happier Than Ever”

Pom Pom Squad “Head Cheerleader”

Saweetie “Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat)”

Natalie Bergman “Keep Those Teardrops From Falling”

Megan Thee Stallion “Thot Shit”

Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole ft. Nathy Peluso “Pa Mis Muchachas”

Ayron Jones “Mercy”

Brandi Carlile “Right On Time”

Tank And The Bangas ft. Big Freedia “Big”

Enumclaw “Fast N All”

Japanese Breakfast “Be Sweet”

Cardi B “Up”

Fleet Foxes “Featherweight”

Valerie June “Call Me A Fool (feat. Carla Thomas)“

Frances Forever “Space Girl”

Cautious Clay “Roots (LIVE from The Mouzon House)”

Warren Dunes “Quit Takin A Side”

Ashlie Amber “Open”

Kings of Leon “Going Nowhere”

Allison Russell “Nightflyer”

The Killers “Dustland (ft. Bruce Springsteen)”

Silk Sonic “Smokin Out The Window”

Debbie Gibson “Christmas Star”

Photo by Zack Massey / Sony Music Nashville