All-Female Soundtrack for New Halle Berry Film ‘Bruised’ Features H.E.R., Cardi B, Saweetie, and More

Famed actor Halle Berry will make her directorial debut on November 24 when her film, Bruised, which she also stars in, hits Netflix. The movie is about a disgraced MMA fighter. But the soundtrack might pack even more punch!

On November 19, the film’s soundtrack will hit shelves and it will feature all women, including big stars like Cardi B, Saweetie, and H.E.R., among other notable musicians.

Berry told Variety: “I can’t wait to show it. I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang… and she killed it. So I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited.”

The movie soundtrack, which was executive produced by Berry and Cardi B, features six original songs by established, award-winning artists like Flo Milli, City Girls, and Latto, Variety reports. Others included are Baby Tate, Rapsody, and more.

The album’s first single, “Scared,” debuted today November 5. Watch the music video from City Girls below.

Saweetie and Berry teased her track in a recent video, posted pre-Halloween, that nearly broke social media. Posting it on Instagram, Saweetie wrote, “had to put on for the best Catwoman to ever do it 🤷🏽‍♀️💅🏽 @halleberry“

Earlier this week, Berry tweeted about the soundtrack, praising it and saying, “Soooooo excited to announce the first all-female Hip-Hop project — The music of Bruised on Netflix.”

Watch the trailer for Bruised below.