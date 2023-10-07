Legends Collide: What a Michael Jackson and Beyonce Duet Would Sound Like Today—‘We’re Gonna Make History’

Michael Jackson and Beyonce are two of the greatest artists of their generations. Jackson is widely regarded as the King of Pop and one of the best live performers of all time with his legendary moonwalk and unforgettable hits like “The Way You Make Me Feel” and “Thriller.” Beyonce has also claimed her rightful place on the pop music throne from her days in Destiny’s Child to selling out stadiums around the globe on her Renaissance World Tour and has long cited Jackson as a major influence.

“He’s the reason a lot of us perform. I’m the biggest fan,” she shared in an interview early on in her career, later stating at one of her live shows, “We all know Michael was magical…Nobody will ever be able to be like Michael Jackson.”

The two icons met several times before Jackson’s death in 2009, yet they never released an official duet while Jackson was alive. We asked AI to conjure up what a hit duet between them would look like in modern times.

While lyrics aren’t exactly hit-worthy nor sound anywhere near the level that Beyonce and the late Jackson are capable of, there are nods to the singers’ massive impact with lyrics like, Together, we’ll light up the world / And they’ll remember our names and We’re gonna make history, you and I / In this rhythm of love / We’ll touch the sky. See the full results below.

Verse 1 – Beyoncé:

In the city that never sleeps, under neon lights so bright / I see you standing there, Michael, in the soft glow of the night / We’re gonna write a story / A tale of magic and fame / Together, we’ll light up the world, and they’ll remember our names.

Verse 2 – Michael Jackson:

Your voice, Beyoncé, it’s like a melody from the stars / In this crazy world, we’ll break through all the bars / Hand in hand, we’ll dance through the pouring rain / In this hit duet, we’ll conquer every pain.

Chorus – Both:

We’re gonna make history, you and I / In this rhythm of love, we’ll touch the sky / Beyoncé and Michael, a match made in sound / Our voices will echo, all around.

Verse 3 – Beyoncé:

In the harmony of your voice, I find my strength / We’ll create a masterpiece, that’ll go to any length / Through the highs and lows, we’ll never miss a beat / In this hit duet, our love is indiscreet.

Verse 4 – Michael Jackson:

With your moves, Beyoncé, and my groove so fine / We’ll create a sensation, like vintage wine / In the music of our hearts, the world will sway / In this hit duet, we’ll make them all obey.

Chorus – Both:

We’re gonna make history, you and I / In this rhythm of love, we’ll touch the sky / Beyoncé and Michael, a match made in sound / Our voices will echo, all around.

Bridge – Beyoncé:

Every note we sing, every step we take / In this hit duet, we’ll never fake / We’ll pour our souls into every line / In this timeless melody, our stars will shine.

Bridge – Michael Jackson:

With your grace and my style, we’ll steal the show / In this hit duet, the world will know / Beyoncé and Michael, a perfect blend / In this song of ours, our spirits will ascend.

Chorus – Both:

We’re gonna make history, you and I / In this rhythm of love, we’ll touch the sky / Beyoncé and Michael, a match made in sound / Our voices will echo, all around.

Outro – Beyoncé and Michael Jackson:

In this hit duet, we’ll leave a mark so grand / Beyoncé and Michael, hand in hand / Through the music, our love will never part / In this hit duet, we’ll conquer every heart.

Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage