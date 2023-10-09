The Meaning Behind Megan Thee Stallion’s Theatric “Out Alpha The Alpha”

This past weekend, the new A24 film D*cks: The Musical was released in select theaters in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Per Variety, the film earned encouraging box office numbers with these screenings and will be fully available in theaters across the country on October 20.

One of the main attractions for D*cks: The Musical is rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who plays Gloria, one of the main characters in the movie. On the same day the musical came out (October 6), Megan simultaneously released the song “Out Alpha The Alpha,” the lead single for the D*cks soundtrack.

Performed in the film, “Out Alpha The Alpha” Megan raps in a feminist and, at times, raunchy tone, motivating women to show courage in male-dominated spaces.

These baby boys can’t keep the pace, they’re all so fuckin’ slow

They love actin’ like they run the place, but I’m the CEO

These men are fuckin’ dinosaurs about to be destroyed

And I’m the asteroid

When discussing how the musical came together in an interview with Variety, published Sunday (October 8), creators Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson spoke highly of Megan. Sharp explained that she took their idea for “Out Alpha The Alpha” and vastly improved upon it.

“Well, we’re very proud… First of all, when we wrote these lyrics for Megan to do it, we rapped it into a phone for her manager to listen to before she listened to it,” he said. “We were like, definitely, she’ll change a bunch—but she really just did the lyrics, which was incredible to us. And then she came in the first day and was like, ‘You know, people say I’m dirty, but y’all are dirty.’ And we were like, ‘OK. Respect, Megan. Thank you.'”

Next, the two touched on how they decided on Megan for the role of Gloria. Waiting to write all of the character’s parts until the actress was chosen, Jackson emphasized how perfect she ended up being for the part.

“That part always had a very small shoot schedule, so it was like, we’re going to go for a big star in this role,” he said. “We wrote a placeholder song, that cabaret song you’ve heard about, knowing that we would tailor it to whoever we got. But then [producer Peter] Chernin and A24 were asking us, ‘Go pop star. Even though we know they’re gonna say no, who would you think?’ We were batting around some names, and I think maybe Larry stumbled upon the idea of Megan Thee Stallion. Josh and I are huge fans of hers and we were like, ‘Oh my God, absolutely, she’d be incredible and definitely brings the energy that you want for that part.'”

In the context of the film, though, “Out Alpha The Alpha” is not necessarily a climax. According to Sharp, it’s “almost like an intermission song,” where it’s not closely tied to the story, but it does fit the theme of the musical.

“It feels to us a little bit like “Time Warp” [from The Rocky Horror Picture Show], where it’s like a charm song, and almost like an intermission song,” he said. “You see where Bowen [Yang] goes, ‘That was fun. Now back to the story.’ It’s sort of its own isolated thing that I think fits with the DNA, but it’s just sort of this fun, happy midpoint.”

Regardless of its role in D*cks: The Musical, though, “Out Alpha The Alpha” is Megan’s first solo output since August 2022, before Tory Lane was found guilty and sentenced to prison for shooting her in the foot in 2020. With that behind her and a seemingly more healthy mindset, Meg has made it clear that new music from her is on its way soon. And “Out Alpha The Alpha” is the perfect tone-setter for this new era.

Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC