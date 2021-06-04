Steve Earle & The Dukes Announce Upcoming Tour Dates

Steve Earle & The Dukes are hitting the road for their 2021 U.S. tour.

The 40-date trek kicks off on July 1 in New Braunfels, Texas, making stops in Tennessee, Maryland, Tennessee and Florida before wrapping on October 23 in Stoughton, Wisconsin. Earle will also play few solo shows, with more dates announced later, after the tour with the band ends.

Earle, a seasoned performer known for his gravelly, gritty voice and timeless performances has become a staple in the American folk and rock scenes. Earle & the Dukes recently released their 20th studio album on January 4, titled J.T., a tribute to Earle’s late son, Justin Townes Earle, who passed in August of 2020 of an accidental overdose.

Tickets are available now.

This tour won’t be one to miss, as 100 percent of the artist advances and royalties from the featured album, J.T., are being donated to a trust for Etta St. James Earle, Justin and Jenn Earle’s three-year-old daughter.

The tour dates and locations are available below:

Thursday July 1 – Gruene Hall – New Braunfels, TX

Friday July 2 – Billy Bob’s – Forth Worth, TX

Saturday July 3 – Barge 295 – Seabrook, TX

Sunday July 4 – The Bluff – Natchez, MS

Tuesday July 6 – Lafyette’s Music Room – Memphis, TN

Thursday July 8 – The Waiting Room – Omaha, NE

Friday July 9 – Knuckleheads – Kansas City, MO

Saturday July 10 – Riverside Park Amphitheater – Jefferson City, MO

Sunday July 11 – The Pageant – St. Louis, MO

Thursday July 15 – Mountain Arts Center – Prestonsburg, KY

Friday July 16 – The Burl – Lexington, KY

Saturday July 17 – Rams Head on Stage – Annapolis, MD

Sunday July 18 – The Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyard – Hammondsport, NY

Tuesday July 20 – The Birchmere – Alexandria, VA

Wednesday July 21 – The Birchmere – Alexandria, VA

Friday July 23 – The Paramount Theatre – Rutland, VT

Saturday July 24 – Marty’s Driving Range – Mason, NH

Sunday July 25 – Scranton Circle Drive-In Theater – Scranton, PA

Tuesday July 27 – Stephen Talkhouse – Amagansett, NY

Thursday July 29 – Sellersville Theater – Sellersville, PA

Friday July 30 – The Kent Stage – Kent, OH

Saturday July 31 – Riverfront Live – Cincinnati, OH

Sunday August 1 – Mountain Stage – Charleston, WV

Friday August 6 – Big Top Chautauqua – Bayfield, WI

Saturday August 7 – Canterbury Park Summer Concert Series – Shakopee, MN

Tuesday August 17 – The Kessler – Dallas, TX

Friday August 20 – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Saturday August 21 – Amaturo Theatre – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Sunday August 22 – Capitol Theatre – Clearwater, FL

Tuesday August 24 – Montgomery Performing Arts Centre – Montgomery, AL (With Los Lobos)

Thursday August 26 – The Freeman Stage at Bayside – Selbyville, DE (With Los Lobos)

Friday August 27 – Inssbrook After Hours – Glen Allen, VA (With Los Lobos)

Saturday August 28 – Atlanta Botanical Garden – Atlanta, GA (With Los Lobos)

Monday August 30 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN (With Los Lobos)

Thursday September 2 – Newberry Opera House – Newberry, SC

Friday September 3 – Salvage Station – Asheville, NC (With Los Lobos)

Saturday September 4 – Beaver Dam Amphitheatre – Beaver Dam, KY (With Los Lobos)

Saturday October 16 – Brooklyn Made – Brooklyn, NY (Steve Earle Solo)

Friday October 22 – Stoughton Opera House – Stoughton, WI (Steve Earle Solo)

Saturday October 23 – Stoughton Opera House – Stoughton, WI (Steve Earle Solo)

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez