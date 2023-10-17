‘The Voice’ Contestant Brailey Lenderman Shares Beautiful Cover of Sheryl Crow’s ‘If It Makes You Happy’

Blind auditions are wrapping up and Brailey Lenderman made her mark on The Voice stage with a beautiful cover of Sheryl Crow’s “If It Makes You Happy.” Lenderman’s warm and inviting voice contained a positive glow as the singer engaged with her audience.

Two coaches, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan, turned their chairs at the same time, leaving the remaining coaches, John Legend and Reba McEntire. out of the running.

At the conclusion of the performance, McEntire apologized for not turning her chair because she only has one spot left on her team so she’s being very choosy with the last artist spot. “I heard a little bit of pitch problems every once in a while that I was a little concerned with,” she said. “But welcome to The Voice. We’re glad you’re here.”

Legend explained that he also has one slot left on his team. “I was waiting for the chorus to come in because I know how big of a chorus that song has,” he added. “I thought you pretty much nailed it. You got two wonderful people who want to coach you.”

Stefani chimed in saying, “I really love your voice. I think you have a lot of texture, and I felt like there were some weird choices for some of the notes, but other times it was like, ‘Wow that girl has so much character in her voice and personality and she’s singing from her heart.’ And I think that the whole point of this show is you get a great coach that’s super into you, that could be your cheerleader, that can help you with all those decisions. And I’m the obvious choice for you on this show. I have been doing this—this is my seventh season on this show. I love being here and I love to just work with people like you that are so gifted that need a little zhuzh…and I would love to be your coach.”

Horan concluded the judge’s comments with, “The issue with picking a song that big is you thought about the word ‘makes’ so much that sometimes then the rest of the sentence was forgotten a little bit because you were like, ‘I need to hit that first note in the chorus.’ And that’s just audition nerves. You will not have that issue further down the line. My favorite ones are people who jump at an opportunity to make a moment in their first audition. And to pick a Sheryl Crow song, it’s huge. Like, that’s a big moment. I would be so excited to get to work with you.”

After much consideration, Lenderman decided to go with Team Niall, noting that she already has a super hot husband and wouldn’t be distracted by the Irish singer/songwriter. Catch the remaining episodes of The Voice when it airs on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo by Greg Gayne/NBC