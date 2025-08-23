‘The Voice’ Star Shares Lainey Wilson Cover, Reveals She Almost Opened for Her—but Had To Cancel

Lainey Wilson’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibit isn’t named “Tough As Nails” for nothing. Growing up in a Louisiana town of just 250 people, the former Hannah Montana impersonator came by her success the hard way. Now, with nine CMA Awards and eight #1 hits under her belt, Wilson hopes to inspire other women trying to claw their way into the industry. And she’s certainly had that impact on The Voice star Jacquie Roar.

Jacquie Roar Almost Opened For Lainey Wilson Before ‘The Voice’

The Voice fans met Jacquie Roar when she belted Gretchen Wilson’s “Here for the Party” during her season 24 Blind Audition on The Voice. The Oregon wedding DJ turned every single chair, powering her way to finale night before ultimately finishing fourth.

Before her time on The Voice, however, the country-rock singer (real name: Jacquie Butler) had an equally incredible opportunity within her grasp. In an Aug. 20 Instagram post, Roar revealed that she booked an opportunity to open for Lainey Wilson five years ago. Unfortunately, she fell ill just three days before the gig, forcing her to cancel.

Don’t think Roar has given up, however. “I’ve been working hard to get that opportunity again because [Wilson] is my inspiration to keep going no matter who says no,” she wrote on social media.

She then shared her own spin on “Good Horses,” Lainey Wilson’s 2024 collab with Miranda Lambert. Looking radiant in a flowing, bedazzled white dress, Roar sings, 31 years is a long time coming /

Feet off the ground but I’mma still running.

Much like the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer, Roar knows exactly where to soften and where to expand. It’s easy to imagine her onstage alongside Wilson, two free-spirited trailblazers singing, If you wanna love me / You don’t need a rope / You just need to know / Good horses come home.

Fans tagged Wilson in the comments, imploring her to make a collab happen with The Voice finalist. “Shoot yall should be doing tours together! You are amazing, keep grinding!” one gushed.

What Has She Been Up To?

Jacquie Roar has previously expressed her frustration at the struggles of building a career after The Voice. However, she just may have finally gotten it right.

After releasing several singles like “Learn About Love” and “That’s the Spirit,” Roar revealed she has a whole album written. “we’re releasing one by one until they’re all out,” she said, adding, “I’d love to release it all at once, but it’s not the market for that.”

Featured image by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images