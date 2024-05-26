‘The Voice’ Winner Asher HaVon Reveals His “Big Dream” Goal and Plans to “Transcend Time and Space”

Asher HaVon certainly blazed his own trail on season 25 of The Voice—all the way to the title. The 31-year-old Selma, Alabama native joined coach Reba McEntire’s team and delivered one show-stopping performance after another. HaVon made history as the first openly LGBTQ+ winner of The Voice. Additionally, he handed Reba her first win in the “Fancy” singer’s second season as a coach. HaVon recently spoke about his long-term plans (which include Broadway) and his short-term plans (which involve dairy.)

After Winning ‘The Voice,’ Asher HaVon Really Just Wants a Cheeseburger

Winning The Voice is certainly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. However, it involved plenty of sacrifices. “You know what? I haven’t had a cheeseburger and a milkshake yet,” HaVon told Parade Thursday (May 23.) “No dairy have I had since being on this show because it creates mucus and you can’t sing. So, I think later, I’ll treat myself to that and that will be my celebration.”

Humor aside, HaVon battled both sleepless nights and his own self-doubt throughout his time on The Voice. He had not sung in public for more than two years before his blind audition. Believing wholeheartedly that “my gift deserved a chance,” the soul singer decided to go for it. He performed Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain.” Reba turned her chair. And the rest is history.

Asher HaVon Wants to Perform on Broadway Next

Having fulfilled one dream, HaVon has set his sights on another. “After this show, something that is really deep in my heart and I’ve been talking about it forever, I would love to be a Broadway performer,” he told Parade.

Havon joked, “First, I’ll put out a few big ballads that will transcend time and space, but I do want to go to Broadway. That is the big dream after The Voice.”

Any particular roles in mind? Well, Hamilton is closed, but HaVon says there’s still The Lion King or Aladdin. And he’s not picky: “I would even be the donkey in Frozen.”

Whatever comes next, HaVon is ready to get to work. “There’s people that need to hear things,” he said. “There’s people that need to be encouraged, so me and my makeup bag are going to be running real fast.

