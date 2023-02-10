The War and Treaty Share New Single “Ain’t No Harmin’ Me”

Husband-and-wife duo The War and Treaty have shared a new single “Ain’t No Harmin’ Me.” The smoky track is set to appear on their forthcoming album, LOVER’S GAME – out March 10.

The track was co-written by the pair – Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter – and produced by David Cobb. I done took the devil’s gold / I done took the devil’s heat / I done robbed the man of the evil plans / So, there ain’t no harmin,’ they sing in the chorus.

“Love is the foundation of our new record and ‘Ain’t No Harmin’ Me’ reminds us that no matter what troubles are waiting around the corner…the power of love will pull us through,” Michael Trotter Jr. said in a statement. “We wrote this together as a personal testament to ourselves…we aren’t afraid to face the hard times knowing we have the other by our side. It felt like an awakening for us, and I hope fans can feel that same energy when they hear it.”

Listen to the song, below.

In celebration of the new single, The War And Treaty are slated to appear on Sunday TODAY on Feb. 12 to take viewers inside the studio and highlight the importance of black culture in country music.

The duo has also joined the line-up for the joint Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Ryman Auditorium celebration concert, Rock the Ryman. The inaugural event will be hosted by Charlie Worsham and feature Gavin DeGraw and Maddie & Tae.

Each artist will perform two or three songs by a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member that inspires them. The show takes place on March 1 with proceeds will help preserve the Ryman and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“More than 100 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees have performed on the Ryman’s hallowed stage throughout its 130-year history,” Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum President and CEO Greg Harris said in a press release. “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with the Ryman by bringing together artists and fans for one incredible night to experience the power of rock & roll through some of Nashville’s great talent.”

Photo by Austin Hargrave / The Greenroom PR