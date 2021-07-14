The Weeknd Receives 3 Emmy Nominations, Teases New Album

After the undeniable success from his 2020 album, After Hours, The Weeknd is starting to tease a new album.

In a series of tweets, the Canadian singer cryptically announced a “full body of work” that’s made him “really proud.” All of these sly statements included descriptive emojis including the sun rising emoji. This symbol of the sunrise appears to be significant to The Weeknd’s creative evolution. In May, The Weeknd told Variety that “[i]f the last record is the after hours of the night, then the dawn is coming.”

With an assumed dawning of new music, fans are on standby for the official album announcement. Until then, we are left to watch for digital Easter eggs while continuing to listen to After Hours.

After Hours topped the charts following its release and set up The Weeknd for a historical COVID-influenced performance at the Super Bowl LV in February. The halftime show garnered The Weeknd nominations in three Emmy Award categories: Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special. The Emmy Awards announced their full nomination list on Tuesday (July 13th).

After the nominations were announced, The Weeknd tweeted that he was in the “great company” of Bruce Springsteen, Bruno Mars, and Prince— artists whose halftime shows were also nominated for an Emmy Award.

Read the rest of The Weeknd’s Twitter updates about his upcoming music below.

we gettin’ there 💿 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 13, 2021

really proud of this one. wow… — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 13, 2021

massaging it now, being sweet to it. giving it some tlc… 🤌🏾 🎶 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 13, 2021

just so there’s no confusion, it’s a full body of work… 🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 13, 2021