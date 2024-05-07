Watch Charles Wesley Godwin Deliver a Heartfelt Cover of an Iconic Johnny Cash Classic

Charles Wesley Godwin made a name for himself as a stellar singer/songwriter. His three studio albums—Seneca, How the Mighty Fall, and Family Ties—are packed with songs that speak to the strength of his pen. However, CWG has proven time and again that he can interpret another artist’s work. He regularly posts covers from artists who inspire him on social media.

Most recently, Godwin posted a cover of the Johnny Cash classic “I Walk the Line” on his socials. In the clip, he doesn’t try to imitate Cash. He doesn’t try to replicate the Man in Black’s voice nor does he attempt to copy his boom-chuck guitar style. Instead, he makes the song his own with his natural singing voice and fingerpicked guitar.

The gently played guitar and Godwin’s vocal delivery inject a level of love and care into the song of devotion that few other versions of the song achieved. The way he closes his eyes as he sings shows how into the song he is as he delivers the stunning cover.

Charles Wesley Godwin Picked an Iconic Song to Cover

When it comes to Johnny Cash songs, Charles Wesley Godwin couldn’t have picked a more iconic one to cover. His timing was pretty solid as well.

“I Walk the Line” is more than Cash’s signature song. It was also his first No. 1 single. He released it as the third single from his debut album With His Hot and Blue Guitar on May 1, 1956.

Cash wrote “I Walk the Line” for his first wife, Vivian Liberto. At the time, they had been married for less than two years and his career was starting to take off. He was on the road with his label mate, Elvis Presley. Elvis famously brought in droves of young women and Liberto worried that Cash would be unfaithful while on tour.

In response to those worries, Cash penned “I Walk the Line” to assure her that she was the only woman for him. By all accounts, he stuck to that until he met June Carter at the Grand Ole Opry later that year.

