George Strait Announces New Album, Debuts Duet with Chris Stapleton During Indianapolis Show

On Saturday (May 4), George Strait played a huge show at Indianapolis, Indiana’s Lucas Oil Stadium. With a 32-song set and a six-song encore, the Texas country icon had room to play about half of his hit songs for the crowd. He also let them know that new music is coming later this year.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to a report from Music Row, Strait will release Cowboys and Dreamers later this year. Those who attended the show were some of the first people to learn the exciting news. He did more than announce the album, though. King George also performed two songs from the upcoming collection.

[See George Strait Live: Get Tickets]

“We got some new stuff, too, I’m gonna throw in throughout the night,” Strait told the crowd. “I broke down and did another record, and I’m gonna play a few of those for you tonight,” he added.

The samples of new music included “Three Drinks Behind” and a collaboration with Chris Stapleton called “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame.” You can watch them perform the song in a fan-shot video below.

While Strait and Stapleton have toured together and played together on the road, the new song is their first-ever collaboration.

George Strait Bounces Back After Tragedy

The show in Indianapolis was George Strait’s first concert since suffering three devastating losses. He lost his longtime manager Erv Woolsey, his tour manager Tom Foote, and Gene Elders, a member of his band. “The last couple of months have been a tough time,” he told the crowd. “Music makes it all better. Thank you for coming out. We’ve had a great time tonight,” he added before dedicating his encore to Woolsey.

Strait and Stapleton on the Road

Those who want to see George Strait and Chris Stapleton live are in luck. They still have a handful of tour dates remaining on their current trek.

05/11—Jacksonville, Florida @ EverBank Stadium

05/25—Ames, Iowa @ Jack Trice Stadium

06/01—Charlotte, North Carolina @ Bank of America Stadium

06/08—East Rutherford, New Jersey @ MetLife Stadium

06/15—College Station, Texas @ Kyle Field (George Strait, Parker McCollum, Catie Offerman)

06/29—Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

07/13—Detroit, Michigan @ Ford Field

07/20—Chicago, Illinois @ Soldier Field

12/07—Las Vegas, Nevada @ Allegiant Stadium

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.