The Wonder Years Announce ‘The Greatest Generation’ 10th Anniversary Tour 

Pop-punk band, The Wonder Years will be hitting the road this fall to celebrate the birthday of their fourth studio album, The Greatest Generation. The six-person ensemble, composed of Dan “Soupy” Campbell, Casey Cavaliere, Matt Brasch, Josh Martin, Nick Steinborn, and Mike Kennedy, turned to social media to announce the exciting news.

“We told you it was coming, and here it is: the first leg of our tour celebrating the 10th Anniversary of The Greatest Generation. We’ll be performing the album in full every night along with a selection of other songs from across our catalog and will be joined by Anxious, Sweet Pill, and Action/ Adventure,” the group wrote on their Instagram account. “We know what these songs mean to you – they mean so much to us too – so we cannot wait to play them all again.”

The highly anticipated run is slated to kick off in early September in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Franklin Music Hall. The men will wrap up their celebratory trek on Oct. 27 in Gainesville, Florida, at The Fest ‘23, a multi-day affair that honors “underground music.” The Wonder Years will hit massive markets on tour, such as New York, Austin, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, and Nashville.

Emo band Anxious, Sweet Pill, and Action/Adventure will serve as direct support on select dates.

Pre-sale for tickets will begin on Tuesday, June 6. Fans can use the code “DISCO” to gain early access. Seats for the general public will become available starting Friday, June 9 at 10 am local via Ticketmaster or on their official website.

Their jammed-packed setlist will include some of their biggest hits, including “There, There,” “Passing Through A Screen Door,” “The Devil in My Bloodstream,” “Dismantling Summer,” and many more.

The beloved group formed in 2005 and quickly became known for its introspective lyrics and relatable narratives. In 2007, they released their debut album, Get Stoked on It. They dropped two more LP’s before their breakthrough record in 2013, The Greatest Generation.

Ahead of the release, the band performed four shows in a matter of 24 hours to support the project. They sold more than 19K copies and peaked at No.20 on Billboard’s 200 chart. At the time, they shared a handful of tracks from the project on the Vans Warped Tour, where they were praised for their energetic appeal.

The Greatest Generation 10th Anniversary Tour

September 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall (Outdoors)

September 10 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

September 12 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

September 13 – Richmond, VA @ The National

September 15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

September 16 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

September 17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

September 19 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

September 20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

September 22 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

September 23 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory – North Park

September 25 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

September 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

September 27 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

September 28 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

September 30 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

October 1 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

October 4 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

October 6 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

October 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

October 8 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

October 9 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

October 11 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

October 12 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

October 13 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

October 14 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

October 15 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

October 17 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

October 18 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre

October 19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

October 21 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

October 22 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

October 27 – Gainesville, FL @ The Fest ‘23 (TWY only)

