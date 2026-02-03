These 3 Faith Hill Album Cuts Would Still Make Great Singles

Between 1993 and 2005, Faith Hill released six studio albums. She also had more than 25 hit singles, an impressive feat for any artist.

Videos by American Songwriter

Hill has largely walked away from her country music career, at least for now. But among her albums are several songs that sound just as good today as when she recorded them. These three Faith Hill album cuts would still make great singles today.

“There Will Come A Day”

On Hill’s iconic 1999 Breathe album is a song called “There Will Come A Day”. Written by Chris Lindsey, Bill Luther, and Aimee Mayo, “There Will Come A Day” is a spiritual song.

“There Will Come A Day” says, “There’s a better place / Where our Father waits / And every tear He’ll wipe away / The darkness will be gone / The weak shall be strong / Hold on to your faith.”

Interestingly, “There Will Come A Day” became a Top 40 hit for Hill, although she never released it as a single. In 2001, Hill performed “There Will Come A Day” for the United Way’s September 11th Telethon Fund.

“Dearly Beloved”

“Dearly Beloved” is a humorous song on Hill’s last studio album, Fireflies. Written by Georgia Middleman and Fred Wilhelm, the song is a comedic tale about two people getting married. Unfortunately, they aren’t really in love, but the bride is pregnant.

The song says, “Good mornin’, dearly beloved / I’d like to welcome y’all / To see the side effects

Of sex and alcohol / Please bow your heads and join me / In a prayer for these two / Who’ll be together forever / ‘Til they find somebody new.”

“Better Days”

“Better Days” is on Hill’s third studio album, appropriately called Faith. Out in 1998, the record also features some of Hill’s biggest hits, including “This Kiss” and “Piece Of My Heart”, among others.

Written by Bekka Bramlett, Billy Burnette, and Annie Roboff, “Better Days” was first recorded by Bramlett and Burnette when they were part of the Bekka & Billy duo. A song that sounds like a radio smash, “Better Days” says, “Better days are coming around / I know you feel like / The whole world’s gone and let you down, but / Better days; they’re coming for you / I know they will / ‘Cause I’ll be right here making sure they do.”

“Better Days” does appear on Hill’s Deep Tracks record. Out in 2016, the project includes album cuts that Hill loves, although they were never singles.

“There have been some amazing songs that I’ve been fortunate enough to record, some that didn’t make it onto albums,” Hill says (via The Boot). “And I thought it would be nice to include a few of those on this album as well.”