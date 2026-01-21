These 3 Lainey Wilson Album Cuts Sound Like They Belong on the Radio

Ever since Lainey Wilson released her debut Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ album in 2021, she has been a mainstay at country radio. With hit after hit, including “Things A Man Oughta Know”, “Somewhere Over Laredo”, and more, Wilson has proven she knows how to write a hit single.

Still, not all of her songs make it on the airwaves. These three Lainey Wilson songs are just album cuts, but sound like they could be hits at radio as well.

“Smell Like Smoke”

Wilson performed “Smell Like Smoke” so much, fans thought she might make it a single. The song, from her 2022 Bell Bottom Country record, is written by Wilson, along with Monty Criswell, Derek George, and Lynn Hutton.

The feisty song says, “If I look a little drunk, it’s ’cause I drank some / If my neck’s a little red, it’s ’cause I am one / Heaven’s where I’m gonna go, the Bible says so on my shelf / But if I smell like smoke, it’s only ’cause I’ve been through hell.”

It didn’t become a single, but Wilson did write “Smell Like Smoke” for the Yellowstone series, which she appeared in for several episodes.

I wanted it to be tough, because when I think of Yellowstone, I think of heartache, cowboys, faith, and self-assurance,” she tells Variety. “But also about embracing the tough times.”

“Devil Don’t Go There”

“Devil Don’t Go There” is a scathing lyric, delivered as expertly as only Wilson can. Written by Wilson, Abram Dean, Joe Fox, and Lance Miller, the song appears on Wilson’s 2024 Whirlwind record.

“Devil Don’t Go There” says, “Even the Devil don’t go there / The way you did me that night / I bet the hell you put me through / Could make his angels cry / How’d you up and leave me like that / Are you really that cold / I’m betting even where he lives / He wouldn’t go that low / And boy I swear / Even the Devil don’t go there.“

“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’”

The title track of Wilson’s first record on a major label, “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” is a classic Wilson song, although fans likely didn’t know it at the time.

A hint of the bold and honest lyrics Wilson would later be known for, “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” says, “I don’t have a filter like this cigarette / Ask me my opinion, that’s what you’re gonna get / You know I don’t say ‘dang’ when I mean ‘damn’ / With you, I’ve only ever been who I am / I can’t lie to you ’cause I can’t lie to me / So don’t ask if you don’t want total honesty / I’ve been drivin’, I’ve been cryin’, but I swear I ain’t been drinkin’ / Even I can’t believe I’m sayin’ what I’m thinkin‘.”

Wilson wrote “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’,” the final track on the album, with Jay Knowles.

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)