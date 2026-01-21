3 Long Songs From 1966 That Forever Changed Rock History

Rock songs were getting longer in 1966, and many were continuing a new standard set by Bob Dylan’s 1965 classic, “Like A Rolling Stone”. His six-minute single helped give rise to an emphasis on albums over singles as Dylan, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, and many others became more ambitious. Eager to stretch the limits of the recording studio as well as the limits of rock music, generally.

These three long songs from 1966 continued Dylan’s groundbreaking precedent, and by doing so, they forever changed rock history.

“Spoonful” by Cream

When Jack Bruce, Eric Clapton, and Ginger Baker formed Cream in 1966, it forever changed the trajectory of blues-based rock music. By this point, many already viewed Clapton as “God,” and Britain’s American blues and soul revival was in full swing. The trio covered Willie Dixon’s “Spoonful”, previously made famous in 1960 by Howlin’ Wolf. While Wolf’s recording clocked in at less than three minutes, Clapton and his supergroup indeed gave a spoonful of blues with an extended jam running six-and-a-half minutes long. Even Clapton detractors must acknowledge Slowhand’s brilliance in Cream.

“It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue” by Them

Most remember Them and the group’s 1964 garage rock anthem “Gloria” as the launching pad for Van Morrison. On Them Again, the band’s second and final album with Morrison, you hear a band falling apart and a legend being born. Here, Them covers Bob Dylan, and in Morrison’s voice, “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue” signals a different ending. But every ending is also the beginning of something else. Unknown and often scary, but it’s a start, nonetheless. Morrison’s voice was too big for these garage rockers, and Dylan’s tune helped send him on his way. At nearly four minutes, it was lengthy by 1966 standards.

“A Quick One, While He’s Away” by The Who

Pete Townshend once called this nine-minute track “Tommy’s parents.” A preview of Townshend’s 1969 rock opera, Tommy. Not because of the opera’s plot, but in the song’s ambition. The Who released its second album, A Quick One, in 1966. And “A Quick One, While He’s Away” finds Townshend moving beyond the limits of garage rock with a six-movement suite. While other tracks on the album continued the garage rock of My Generation, Townshend’s first mini opera helped connect high-brow culture and the street.

Photo by Chris Moprhet/Redferns