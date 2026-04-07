These 3 Overly Romantic Songs All Came Out in 1979

There are love songs, and then there are songs that are over-the-top romantic. These are three of the most romantic songs that have ever been released, which all came out in 1979.

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“She Believes In Me” by Kenny Rogers

If there is ever a song that is a testament to enduring love, it’s “She Believes In Me”. A Kenny Rogers hit, the song, written by Steve Gibb, is on his legendary The Gambler album.

A No. 1 hit crossover hit for Rogers, “She Believes In Me” says, “And she believes in me / I’ll never know just what she sees in me / I told her someday if she was my girl, I could change the world / With my little songs, I was wrong / But she has faith in me, and so I go on trying faithfully / And who knows, maybe on some special night, if my song is right / I will find a way, find a way.“

“Reunited” by Peaches & Herb

Beginning in 1967, Peaches & Herb had a string of hits. But it’s “Reunited” that remains their most popular. On their 2 Hot album, Dino Fekaris and Freddie Perren are the song’s writers.

A tune about returning to the person who loves you the most, “Reunited” says, “Lover, lover, this is solid love / And you’re exactly what I’m dreamin’ of / All through the day / And all through the night / I’ll give you all the love I have with all my might, hey, hey / Reunited and it feels so good / Reunited ’cause we understood / There’s one perfect fit / And, sugar, this one is it / We both are so excited ’cause we’re reunited.”

“I Just Fall In Love Again” by Anne Murray

Anne Murray was having quite the string of hits when she released “I Just Fall In Love Again”. On her New Kind Of Feeling record, “I Just Fall In Love Again” is written by Larry Herbstritt, Steve Dorff, Harry Lloyd, and Gloria Sklerov.

The sweet song says, “Magic, it must be magic / The way I hold you and the night just seems to fly / Easy for you to take me to a star / Heaven is that moment when I look into your eyes / And, oh, I just fall in love again / Just one touch and then it happens every time / There I go, I just fall in love again and when I do / I can’t help myself, I fall in love with you.”

Before Murray had a No. 1 hit with “I Just Fall In Love Again”, The Carpenters included a version of the song on their Passage album. Dusty Springfield also includes a version on her Living Without Your Love record, out in 1979 as well.

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