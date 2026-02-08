Peaches & Herb’s Biggest Hit Was a Bit Ironic, Considering the Act’s History

Their biggest hit offered a touching testament to putting aside differences and coming back together. And unless you were paying close attention, you might have thought that the song’s lesson touched on the story of the two people singing.

In actuality, the Peaches & Herb that struck it big with “Reunited” in 1979 were not the same two people who dominated the R&B charts in the late 60s. But the brand, and the song, carried the day.

The First Incarnation

The story of Peaches & Herb begins in 1966 with the duo of Herb Fame and Francine Barker. Both were trying to launch separate music careers for the label known as Date Records. Along the way, someone decided that they should try singing together, and something clicked. Barker’s nickname was Peaches, so they became Peaches & Herb.

Not only did the duo find their footing as R&B artists, but they also did very well on the pop charts. Their first five singles hit the Top 40, with their 1967 debut “Close Your Eyes” making it all the way to No. 8.

But Peaches Barker wasn’t all that fond of touring, which put a crimp in Peaches & Herb’s ability to sustain their success. In 1970, Herb Fame decided to put his music career to bed, concentrating on a career in law enforcement. Little could he have suspected that the act wasn’t done by a long shot.

The Comeback

In 1976, Herb Fame decided that he should resurrect Peaches & Herb. He scored a record deal and, as it turned out, a new partner. Linda Greene took over the “Peaches” role. The pair scored a massive disco hit in 1979 with the song “Shake Your Groove Thing”.

For the follow-up single, Peaches & Herb decided to, as a wedding DJ might say, slow things down a bit. The songwriting duo of Dino Fekaris and Freddie Perren, who wrote the entirety of the 2 Hot album from which the song was sourced, penned “Reunited” in the same year that they delivered “I Will Survive” for Gloria Gaynor.

The writing pair knew they had something special when Linda Greene started weeping upon hearing “Reunited” for the first time. Peaches & Herb rode to the top of the pop charts with the ballad, the lone hit of that magnitude for this very successful act.

Behind the Lyrics of “Reunited”

“I was fool to ever leave your side,” Peaches & Herb lament at the beginning of “Reunited”. “Me minus you is such a lonely ride.” The good news is that the protagonists realized their mistake in time. “Our quarrel was a way of learnin’ so much,” they admit.

They fearlessly look back at the hardships of the past. “I sat here starin’ at the same old wall,” they admit. “Came back to life just when I got your call.” In the refrain, all the bad stuff is set aside so that they can rejoice. “There’s one perfect fit and, Sugar, this one is it,” they testify. “We both are so excited ‘cause we’re reunited.”

When Linda Greene decided to hang it up in 1983, Herb Fame took another break before reviving Peaches & Herb a few years later with yet another female lead. The faces next to Fame kept changing over the years. But when whatever version of the act busted out “Reunited” on stage, you could always believe in the power of reconciliation.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images