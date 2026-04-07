3 Pop Songs With Absolutely No Wasted Lyrics

Pop songs are typically short. They need to be for radio purposes. But just because they are short doesn’t mean that every pop song knows how to use their runtime efficiently. Many pop songs could be accused of wasting time, but the three below don’t have that issue. These hits are perfect examples of songs that know how to use the time they’ve been given wisely.

Videos by American Songwriter

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“All Too Well” — Taylor Swift

The downside of a narrative song is that the songwriter can’t afford to waste time. Every lyric has to drive the storyline forward, or else the listener can lose the plot. If any artist knows this fact, it’s Taylor Swift.

The pop queen has proven her skill in writing a succinct, powerful narrative song on countless occasions, but “All Too Well” remains the shining example of her ability. There isn’t a second wasted in the original version of this pop hit or the extended redux version. Swift hit a greater songwriting stride than ever with “All Too Well.”

“Someone Like You” — Adele

Moving on to a modern classic, Adele’s “Someone Like You” is pretty much the perfect song. Even if it’s not your favorite, you can’t deny its power. The powerhouse vocalist wastes not a second of this song’s runtime. She presents this story quickly and with no shortage of emotion. It has a great economy, balancing radio-friendly brevity with large-scale impact. “I heard that you’re settled down / That you found a girl and you’re married now / I heard that your dreams came true / Guess she gave you things I didn’t give to you,” she sings in the opening line, setting up what will unfurl to be one of the best and most efficient pop songs of all time.

This is also a narrative-style song, so Adele follows the same approach Swift did in her song on this list. Adele helps the listener understand the events that led to this song in keen detail, without ever droning on.

“Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo’s breakout song, “Drivers License” (usually stylized in all lowercase), hits every note perfectly. She doesn’t move through moments too quickly and doesn’t hover too much either. It’s a great example of what can be accomplished if a pop songwriter considers every moment carefully and wastes no time.

Every second of this song is a monumental moment. From her belting high notes to the cinematic bridge, Rodrigo proved early on why she was going to be one of the brightest songwriters of her generation.

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