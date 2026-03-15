These 4 Bruce Springsteen Songs From the 80s Are Ready for a Remake Today

Few artists have had as much impact on music as Bruce Springsteen. His first single, “Blinded By The Light”, came out in 1973. Although not a big radio hit, it became the beginning of a career that is still revered decades later.

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These four Bruce Springsteen songs all came out in the 80s but are so good that they are worthy of a remake today.

“Dancing In The Dark”

A multi-platinum hit for Springsteen, “Dancing In The Dark” came out in 1984, on Springsteen’s iconic Born In The U.S.A. record. Written by Springsteen, “Dancing In The Dark” came about when his label told him he needed to write more songs for the record.

When speaking to Billboard about “Dancing In The Dark”, he says the song became about “my own alienation, fatigue, and desire to get out from inside the studio, my room, my record, my head and … live.”

“Dancing In The Dark” says, “You can’t start a fire / You can’t start a fire without a spark / This gun’s for hire / Even if we’re just dancing in the dark.”

“I’m On Fire”

As sexy songs go, “I’m On Fire” is one of the best. Written by Bruce Springsteen, “I’m On Fire” is on Born In The U.S.A.

“I’m On Fire” says, “Sometimes it’s like someone took a knife, baby, edgy and dull / And cut a six-inch valley through the middle of my skull / At night, I wake up with the sheets soakin’ wet / And a freight train runnin’ through the middle of my head / Only you can cool my desire / Oh, oh, oh / I’m on fire.”

In the music video, Springsteen plays an auto mechanic who encounters an attractive, but married, customer.

“Brilliant Disguise”

The debut single from Springsteen’s Tunnel Of Love album, Springsteen is the sole writer of “Brilliant Disguise”. Although it sounds like a song about a relationship ending, Springsteen says that isn’t necessarily the case.

“A funny thing happens: songs shift their meanings when you sing them,” he explains (via Songfacts). “They shift their meanings in time; they shift their meanings with who you sing them with. When you sing this song with someone you love, it turns into something else.”

“Brilliant Disguise” says, “I heard somebody call your name from underneath our willow / I saw something tucked in shame underneath your pillow / Well, I’ve tried so hard, baby, but I just can’t see / What a woman like you is doing with me / So tell me who I see when I look in your eyes / Is that you, baby, or just a brilliant disguise?“

“Glory Days”

One of Bruce Springsteen’s biggest hits, “Glory Days” was released in 1985. The Springsteen-penned tune is an anthem about embracing life in the moment.

“Glory Days” says, “I had a friend, was a big baseball player / Back in high school / He could throw that speedball by you / Make you look like a fool, boy / Saw him the other night at this roadside bar / I was walking in, he was walking out / We went back inside, sat down had a few drinks / But all he kept talking about was / Glory days, well they’ll pass you by / Glory days, in the wink of a young girl’s eye / Glory days, glory days.”

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns