These 4 Country Songs From the 1990s Are Impossible Not To Sing Along To

The 1990s were a decade full of epic country songs.

From The Chicks to John Michael Montgomery, there is no shortage of tunes from the era to sing along to. Whether for magnetic beats or clever lyrics, the stars of the time knew how to get an audience’s attention.

Now, three decades later, those songs from the 1990s have stood the test of time.

“Goodbye Earl” by The Chicks (1999)

An epic revenge song, “Goodbye Earl” tells the story of two pals who kill one of their abusive husband’s with a bowl of poisoned black eyed peas. No one misses Earl after he’s gone and the girls live happily ever after. The lyrics, which were penned by Dennis Linde, are impossible not to sing along too, while the melody is sure to get listeners swaying and dancing along.

“I kind of felt like no one could’ve recorded that but us,” Emily Strayer told Apple Music. Martie Maguire agreed, adding, “I just remember us hearing this and getting so excited that something was different.

“How Do You Like Me Now?” by Toby Keith (1999)

Ever wanted to rub your ex’s face in your newfound success? Toby Keith did just that on his 1999 hit, “How Do You Like Me Now?” The track is petty in the best of ways, with a message that everyone can admit to feeling at one point or another.

“Initially, I said, ‘Here’s my title: “You Never Loved Me Before, So How Do You Like Me Now?’” It’s one of my catch-phrases,” Keith wrote on his website. “A lot of people become successful after they’ve been told they won’t ever be, so people can relate to this. It can be about an old flame or a boss or a teacher -whatever it means to each individual. It was a fun song to write.”

“Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain (1997)

No millennial can hear the opening line of Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”— “Let’s go girls!”—without immediately breaking out into song. The 1990s female empowerment classic, which is full of attitude and grit, earned Twain a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

“I was standing up for myself through the song. I wasn’t being apologetic for all the things I had been criticized for in my life—‘You can’t do that, you can’t wear that, that’s too tight, that’s too short,’” Twain said in a Vevo Footnotes YouTube video. “This was my song that really said you know what I love about being a woman! I’m feeling comfortable in my own skin! That’s awesome!”

“Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)” by John Michael Montgomery (1995)

Released in 1995, John Michael Montgomery’s “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)” is a country classic. The No. 1 track, which was written by Rich Fagan and Robb Royer, is sung at the speed of an auctioneer with the playful lyrics to match.

“Robb Royer and I were at this benefit at the Boardwalk Cafe, and we were talking. … He said, ‘Could we write a song about an auction?’” Fagan told The Tennessean. Soon, the men “pretty much had the chorus.”

“We hadn’t gotten to ‘going once, going twice, sold.’ Usually in a chorus, that would be [the end],” Fagan said. “But that’s not it, and I think that’s what made it even hookier. Just when you think you’ve heard the hook, boom. We hit you with [the rest].”

