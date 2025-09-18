Nearly Two Decades Later, Madonna Reunites With Warner Records With Plans To Drop New Dance Album

The voice behind iconic songs like “Material Girl”, “Vogue”, and “Like a Virgin”, Madonna first started her career in the late 1970s. Like many singers before her, Madonna struggled throughout the beginning, but eventually signed a record deal with Warner Records. And for over two decades, she stayed with the label before moving on. But now, with Madonna gearing up to release a new album in 2026, she decided to go back to where it all began as she announced her return to Warner Records.

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting a collage of pictures on her Instagram page, Madonna shared the news, writing, “Almost 2 decades later – and it feels like home with Warner Records.” Although the post received over 236,000 likes, many fans were more excited about the announcement of a new album. The singer added, “Back to music, back to the Dance floor, Back to where it all began.” She ended the post with “COADF – P. 2 2026.”

[RELATED: How “Crazy For You” Displayed Another Side of Madonna’s Artistic Persona]

Warner Records Labels Madonna A “Rule Breaker” And “Cultural Juggernaut”

For those who might not know what COADF is – it’s a reference to her 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor. Besides going back to the dance floor, the new album marked her first release in seven years. The last album to hit shelves from Madonna was in 2019 with Madame X. At the time of its release, Madame X gained more than praise as it landed No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

As for her deal with Warner Records, Madonna considered the label a true partner in the career she created. “Since the beginning, Warner Records has been a real partner with me. I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations.”

Releasing their own statement, co-chairmen Tom Carson and Aaron Bay-Schuck, of Warner Records, wrote, “We are honored to welcome Madonna back home to Warner Records. Madonna isn’t just an artist — she’s the blueprint, the rule-breaker, the ultimate cultural juggernaut. For decades, she has not only defined the sound of global pop music but also reshaped culture itself with her vision, innovation, and fearless artistry.”

With a new record deal and an album on the way, fans can expect Madonna to once again dominate the dance floor and usher in the next era of her legendary career.



(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)