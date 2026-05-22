Carrie Underwood Gave Hannah Harper One Surprising Tip After Winning ‘American Idol’

Hannah Harper is still enjoying the stardom that was instantly thrust upon her after winning American Idol. Walking away with a cash prize and a recording contract, the singer already announced she was going on tour. Ready to hit the ground running, Harper got a crash course on the cost of stardom. A mother herself, the rising star revealed the major piece of advice Carrie Underwood offered her when she won.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan bring decades worth of experience to American Idol, Underwood was a contestant before becoming a judge. She knew the exact emotions each contestant was struggling with. Able to bring that type of insight to the show, fans praised her return. But just like Harper, Underwood was also a mother.

Discussing the connection they shared on the show, Harper explained how Underwood told her that none of it was real. That line might sound a little odd, but the singer continued, “The only thing that was real and mattered was my kids and my relationship with my husband, which I think is very important.”

Having a strong grasp on how the music industry worked, Underwood hoped to keep Harper from making the same mistake as others. Knowing how fame can blind a person, Harper kept the hitmaker’s words close.

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Winner Hannah Harper Says She Was Warned Not to Sing Her Now-Viral Original Song at Her Audition]

The One Icon Hannah Harper Hopes To Be

Aside from Underwood, Harper also pointed to one of her inspirations – Dolly Parton. Seeing her as the perfect balance between star and person, she said, “I think that’s why so many people admire Dolly [Parton] because she’s such a character. She can put it on and then she can take it off and she can be a separate person.”

While Harper loved the persona of Dolly, it was hard for her to embrace different personalities. “I’m struggling with that because I take pride in authenticity, of being real on stage and off stage, so just balancing those relationships is going to be hard at first.”

Grateful for Underwood’s words, Harper saw it was an important reminder. “Carrie just wanted to make sure that I kept a hold of the grasp of reality once everything settled down and just made sure to still focus on the priorities, which is my kids and my husband.”

Harper may be entering one of the busiest chapters of her life, but she isn’t letting the spotlight distract her from what matters most. And according to Underwood, that starts with remembering what’s real.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)