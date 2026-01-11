4 Career-Defining Lady A Classics From the Early Years

Most people can sing some of Lady A’s biggest hits by heart, including the massive crossover single, “Need You Now“, released in 2009. But the trio, made up of Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood, has plenty of other hits, including these four songs released early in their career, which every country music fan should know by heart.

“Hello World”

“Hello World” is the final single from Lady A’s pivotal Need You Now sophomore album. Written by Tom Douglas, Tony Lane, and David Lee, the 2010 single is a reminder about what is, and is not, important in life.

“Hello World” says, “Well, hello world / How ya been? / Good to see you, my old friend / Sometimes I feel / Cold as steel / Broken like I’m never gonna heal / I see a light, a little hope, in a little girl / Well, hello world.”

Lady A gives “Hello World” an entirely different and more impactful storyline with the video, which depicts the scene of a car accident.

“Love Don’t Live Here”

“Love Don’t Live Here” is Lady A’s debut single. Out in 2007 on their eponymous freshman record, the three band members are the only writers on the song. Although it didn’t hit No. 1, “Love Don’t Live Here” became a Top 5 single for the group. Even then, it gave an early hint at the success they would have in country music.

“Love Don’t Live Here” says, “‘Cause I’ve been doing fine without you / Forgetting all the love we once knew / And, girl, I ain’t the one who slammed that door / But now you say you’ve changed your thinking / But I ain’t got a heart for breaking / So go and pick your bags up off my floor / Oh, ’cause love don’t live here anymore.”

“Just A Kiss”

“Just A Kiss” came out in 2011, right after “Hello World”. It is the trio’s first single from their third Own The Night record. The song is written by the three band members and inspired by Scott’s relationship with her now-husband, Chris Tyrrell.

“We love writing songs from personal experience, and this is definitely one of those songs,” Scott says (via Songfacts). There is so much excitement at the beginning of a new relationship .… All the butterflies and that optimistic feeling that this person could be ‘the one.’”

“Just A Kiss” says, “Just a kiss on your lips in the moonlight / Just a touch of the fire burnin’ so bright / No, I don’t want to mess this thing up / No, I don’t want to push too far / Just a shot in the dark that you just might / Be the one I’ve been waitin’ for my whole life / So, baby I’m alright with just a kiss goodnight.”



“I Run To You”

“I Run To You” is Lady A’s first No. 1 single. The first release from Need You Now, the song is written by the band members and Douglas.

“I Run To You” says, “This world keeps spinning faster / Into a new disaster, so I run to you / I run to you, baby / And when it all starts comin’ undone / Baby, you’re the only one I run to / I run to you.”

Although they have had many hits since then, Lady A cites “Run To You” as one of the most important songs in their catalog.

