3 Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton Duets That Aren’t “Islands In The Stream”

Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton were friends and collaborators for years. Although “Islands In The Stream” is easily their biggest collaboration, the two of them have actually released several other songs since the 1983 hit. Here are some Parton and Rogers duets that you should listen to, if you’re not a fan of “Islands In The Stream”, but especially if you are.

“You Can’t Make Old Friends”

“You Can’t Make Old Friends”, released from Rogers’ album in 2013, is an ode to the many years Rogers and Parton have maintained their friendship. Parton even told CMT, as noted by People, “Kenny’s friendship means more to me than our hit records. Actually, we’re kind of soul mates,” when talking about the singer. When talking about the song in the music video, Rogers expressed a similar sentiment. “I think when we made ‘Islands in the Stream,’ we connected musically,” Rogers said. “When we made ‘You Can’t Make Old Friends,’ we connected personally.” He continued, “For me, it’s not important that this is a hit song, but it’s important historically to have it on tape.” Lucky for them, it was also a hit, even earning a Grammy nomination in 2014.

“The Greatest Gift Of All”

Following the success of “Islands In The Stream”, Parton and Rogers released their Once Upon A Christmas album, which further solidified that the pair had undeniable musical chemistry. Parton talked about the project with Cashbox in 1984. “This is the first Christmas special or album that I’ve ever done, so when Kenny called me with the idea, I jumped at it,” she shared. “Kenny and I love singing together; I think the blend of our voices creates a real electricity that comes across on record. He also has a real Santa Claus spirit.” The album features songs like “I Believe in Santa Claus” and a cover of “White Christmas”, but there’s something extra special about “The Greatest Gift of All”.

“Tell Me That You Love Me”

Kenny Rogers passed away in March of 2020 at 81 years old, but that didn’t mean the legend was done releasing music. In 2023, Rogers posthumously released his album, Life Is Like A Song, which contains his duet with Parton, “Tell Me That You Love Me”. This song was originally recorded for a compilation album, but it eventually went out of print, according to Taste of Country. Parton said of Rogers in an emotional video following his death, “I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend.”

