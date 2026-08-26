“They Couldn’t Call It the Greatest Hits”: The Forgotten Rock Career of Horror Icon Tim Curry

From horror icons to pirates to mad scientists, Tim Curry was an unparalleled character actor. He morphed into icons that defined many lives. More than his acting chops, though, Curry had impressive vocals that made him a double threat, at the very least. He often played musical roles, proving his talent in both areas. But music wasn’t just an on-screen affinity; he ventured into a recording career as well. To celebrate Curry’s legacy in the wake of his death, revisit the forgotten rock career of this beloved pop culture icon.

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Tim Curry’s Rock Career That Not Enough People Talk About

In the mid-1970s, Curry decided to expand on the rush of playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show the year prior by recording some powerful music of his own. He set up shop with Ode Records and created his debut album. Unfortunately, that album was shelved at the time. It wasn’t until decades later that fans actually got to hear what he was working on in the 1970s with a record titled …From The Vaults. Despite the initial setback, it was a powerful effort bolstered by the actor’s singular vocals.

He got a little more traction with A&M Records, making the first of three albums that got their time in the sun, Read My Lips. Producer Bob Ezrin once commented on how natural Curry seemed in the studio, despite his home being on movie sets and/or on stage.

“As soon as I met Tim, I decided to produce him,” Ezrin once said. “He came walking into the studio, into another artist’s session, and acted as though it was his session. He projected a kind of instant charisma, very serious, very powerful, very determined. He’s polished on the surface, but beneath it there is a raw sinister power. He’s got plenty of balls.”

Even from only watching Curry on screen, it’s easy to see that determination Ezrin talked about in the quote above. Curry continued releasing music, earning his biggest song on his second album with A&M, Fearless.

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Tim Curry’s Biggest Song

A song from that album, “I Do The Rock”, charted in the U.S. for its mix of spoken word and off-kilter musicality. The song is riddled with references to rock icons, including the line “John and Yoko farming beef / Raising protein quota / Sometimes they make love and art / Inside the Dakota.”

Curry’s third and final album, Simplicity, was released in 1981. Though he didn’t earn any massive hits, these albums speak to the diversity of his talent. Curry famously had a good sense of humor about this venture, once saying they couldn’t call his “Best Of” album “The Greatest Hits” “Because there weren’t any’.”

Even though his solo rock career didn’t earn worldwide traction, his vocals were heard by plenty in his many musical films, including Rocky Horror, Muppet Treasure Island, and Annie. These films make it clear why Curry would want to further develop that side of his artistry.

(Photo by Art Zelin/Getty Images)