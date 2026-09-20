3 Rock Songs From 1995 You Heard While Shopping at the Mall With Your Friends

Ah, 1995. It was a fine year for many a 90s teen who enjoyed loitering around shopping centers with their friends, maybe with the intention to buy a coffee from a Global Village Coffeehouse-themed cafe or possibly a new Trapper Keeper. If you were one of those teens, you might just remember hearing the following rock songs from 1995 playing on the mall speakers. Let’s get a little nostalgic, shall we?

“December” by Collective Soul from ‘Collective Soul’

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Considering how much mainstream rock airplay this jam got in 1995, there’s no way it didn’t make it to mall speakers occasionally back in the day. Collective Soul dropped “December” in, ironically, March of 1995. It climbed the charts shortly after. This alt-rock jam became one of the band’s most successful songs, peaking at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart.

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“We were going through a tough time with our first manager, and I just felt like at the time, a lot of stuff happened really quickly,” said songwriter and Collective Soul frontman Ed Roland. “You’ve got to remember, we had a hit song before we had a label or even a true band. So, that relationship started to deteriorate. And while we were in the studio, it came pretty natural. I just wanted to talk about how I felt I was being used and whatever I did was not good enough ever.”

“Lightning Crashes” by Live from ‘Throwing Copper’

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This song was inescapable on the radio, so naturally, it would make its way to malls in 1995 as well. The alt-rock post-grunge outfit Live released “Lightning Crashes” in the summer of 1995, and it became one of the band’s biggest songs. This hit single from Throwing Copper peaked at No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay and Mainstream Rock charts.

“Name” by Goo Goo Dolls from ‘A Boy Named Goo’

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Teens were pretty obsessed with Goo Goo Dolls in the 90s. So, it comes as no surprise that this entry on our list of rock songs from 1995 made it to speakers in clothing stores and shops that aimed to attract a younger mall crowd.

“Name” by Goo Goo Dolls was the band’s very first major hit on the charts. It topped both the Album Rock Tracks chart and the Modern Rock Tracks chart. It also ultimately made it to No. 5 on the Hot 100.

(Photo by Steve Eichner/Getty Images)