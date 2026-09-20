5 Iconic Verses From 1970s Songs That Give Me Instant Goosebumps Every Time

A song is a sum of its parts as much as any other piece of art. But lyrically, songs have the added benefit of being naturally delineated by verses, bridges, and choruses, giving listeners distinct moments to latch onto. Take, for example, these five iconic verses from songs of the 1970s that never fail to give me goosebumps every time I hear them.

“American Pie” by Don McLean (Verse 4, second half)

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Don McLean’s 1971 mega hit, “American Pie”, is chock-full of incredible verses. From start to finish, it’s a tremendous display of McLean’s topical and fantastical songwriting. While it’s probably (definitely) the marching band kid in me, the second half of the fourth verse never fails to send goosebumps up and down my arms.

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“Now, the halftime air was sweet perfume while sergeants played a marching tune / We all got up to dance / Oh, but we never got the chance / ‘Cause the players tried to take the field / The marching band refused to yield / Do you recall what was revealed the day the music died?”

“Time” by Pink Floyd (Verse 2)

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Of the many, many goosebump-inducing moments of Dark Side Of The Moon, Pink Floyd’s magnum opus from 1973, no moment gets me quite as hard as the second verse of “Time”. It’s such a painstakingly honest view on life, the passing of time, and aging. And indeed, the older I get, the deeper these lyrics start to feel.

“You run and you run to catch up with the sun but it’s sinking / Racing around to come up behind you again / The sun is the same in a relative way, but you’re older / Shorter of breath and one day closer to death.”

“People’s Parties” by Joni Mitchell (Verse 4)

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As an introvert who finds it difficult to reconcile with burnout, stress, and other negative aspects of human existence, songs like “People’s Parties” by Joni Mitchell speak to me on a cellular level. Sometimes, periods of high stress can make it feel like you’re a zombie going through the motions, even in social situations. Perhaps especially in social situations, as you struggle to see how everyone else seems to be enjoying themselves so freely.

“I feel like I’m sleeping, can you wake me? / You seem to have a broader sensibility / I’m just living on nerves and feelings with a weak and a lazy mind / and coming to people’s parties, fumbling, deaf, dumb, and blind.”

“War Pigs” by Black Sabbath (Bridge)

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Even decades later, the words to “War Pigs” by Black Sabbath ring true. The heavy metal pioneers were from Birmingham, England, which had its own history and politics separate from, say, the history and politics of American listeners like me. Still, the words reverberate just as strongly, particularly the bridge.

“Politicians hide themselves away, they only started the war / Why should they go out to fight / They leave that all to the poor, yeah / Time will tell on their power minds / making war just for fun / Treating people just like pawns in chess / wait till their judgment day comes.”

“Harvest Moon” by Neil Young (Verse 2)

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My husband and I have one of those love stories that start as acquaintances who knew each other for a while in distant social circles before eventually becoming closer, dating, and marrying. For that reason, Neil Young’s second verse to “Harvest Moon” always sends goosebumps up and down my arms when I hear it. I know lots of folks who have used “Harvest Moon” in their wedding ceremonies for this very reason, myself included.

“When we were strangers, I watched you from afar / When we were lovers, I loved you with all my heart.”

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