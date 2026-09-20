3 Sci-Fi Rock Songs From the 1960s That Sound Like Fiction but Are Realer Than Ever

Even more than six decades ago, artists had a deep understanding of the future. They looked around at their surroundings, and they figured out where things were going. Then they put those premonitions into song.

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to dive back into three songs from back in the day that really got it. Indeed, these are three sci-fi rock songs from the 1960s that sounded like fiction but are realer than ever.

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“Space Oddity” by David Bowie from ‘David Bowie’ (1969)

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This 1969 track from one of the most creative people ever to live was all about floating out in space all by yourself. And while that seemed like nonsense in the 1960s, it seems more and more real today. Heck, there was a time when rocket ships were the purview of NASA. Now all of a sudden we have billionaires flying up into the stratosphere and taking pop stars with them. Perhaps purchasing your own sensory deprivation trip in literal outer space is coming. Who would argue against it?

“Mr. Spaceman” by The Byrds from ‘Fifth Dimension’ (1966)

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Speaking of being in outer space, this two-minute track is all about who we might meet if we ever get to the right pockets of the universe. What sorts of creatures, aliens, or life-forces are out there waiting for us to say hello? Which have already discovered us and are just watching our every move? Hard to say now. There’s a lot of speculation. But what we can be pretty sure of is this: Life is out there. It’s only a matter of time until we bump into it and share a little classic rock with our new friends.

“In The Year 2525” by Zager And Evans from ‘2525 (Exordium & Terminus)’ (1969)

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This dramatic song is all about the centuries in the far-off future. What will it be like? Are we already there, in some ways at least? Indeed, to fantasize and dream of the future is one thing. To set those ideas to tense, building music is another. And that’s just what Zager And Evans did on this breakout single all about what’s on the horizon. If you want to consider the future and its impending arrival, put on “In The Year 2525” and just close your eyes.

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