They Only Had One Hit, but These 3 Singer-Songwriters From the 1960s Deserved Stardom

The following singer-songwriters penned and recorded some remarkable songs in the 1960s, but only one hit each seemed to stick to the charts. That’s a shame, because these musicians produced some really amazing music that should have been as big as their solitary hits. Let’s take a look! You might just agree with me.

“Take A Letter Maria” by R. B. Greaves from ‘R. B. Greaves’ (1969)

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Remember this hit from R. B. Greaves? “Take A Letter Maria” was Greaves’ debut single, and it was a fast hit for the soul singer-songwriter. The tune peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1969, and also reached the Top 20 across other US charts and in Argentina, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. One would think that Greaves would be set up for an incredible career. Somehow, none of his subsequent songs reached the Top 20 in the US, and his last single would be released in 1977.

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“Spirit In The Sky” by Norman Greenbaum from ‘Spirit In The Sky’ (1969)

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Few singer-songwriters fit this particular list as well as Norman Greenbaum. “Spirit In The Sky” is basically an anthem for the entire decade. This boogie rock classic peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart and reached the Top 5 almost globally. Sadly, none of his follow-ups cracked the Top 40, including the genuinely good 1970 tune “Canned Ham”. Greenbaum would later grow disinterested in the music business in the 1970s and semi-retire, though he has since returned to performing.

“Elusive Butterfly” by Bob Lind from ‘Don’t Be Concerned’ (1966)

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Remember this folk tune from 1966? Bob Lind is certainly deserving of a spot on our list of singer-songwriters from the 1960s who deserved more than one hit. “Elusive Butterfly” was Bob Lind’s claim to fame, and the song peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 chart. He wouldn’t make it to the Top 40 again, but his work would influence a whole generation of folk-rock musicians who would walk in his footsteps. Personally, I think “Remember The Rain” and “San Francisco Woman” should have been way bigger hits in retrospect.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns