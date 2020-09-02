Flying Colors’ Casey McPherson Discusses New Live Album, Working with Legends

It’s been almost a decade since Casey McPherson of the popular Austin indie rock band Alpha Rev received the call that would change his life and his career. He was invited to front a new progressive rock supergroup, Flying Colors, featuring renowned guitarist Steve Morse (Dixie Dregs, Deep Purple), drummer Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater, Winery Dogs), keyboardist Neal Morse (Spock’s Beard, solo Christian albums), and bassist Dave LaRue (Dixie Dregs, Joe Satriani). Since then the band has released three studio albums, and their new live album, Third Stage: Live In London, drops later this month.

Southpaw guitarist/vocalist McPherson, the baby of the group, discussed the band’s writing process and his role with a group of legendary instrumentalists in an e-mail interview with American Songwriter. He said that, while many front men write all their own lyrics, Flying Colors’ lyrics are generally a collaboration between him and Neal Morse.

“Neal and I write the lyrics together for the most part,” he said, “and we do it either via Zoom or in the studio. He is a fantastic lyricist, and we both write very differently, so there are many moments that we argue about what should be in there, but ultimately it makes the lyrics so much better because we fight for what we love. I say fight, but it’s more like a lovers’ quarrel … or a wrestling match.”

McPherson wasn’t from the same prog world as the other four members, but quickly grew into one of the genre’s finest and most unique singers. “I was the younger, just-got-into-prog, guy,” he said. “I wasn’t sure how I would fit in, or if I could hang. But my songwriting has proven to be an integral part of FC’s sound, and that’s given me a level of confidence that I didn’t have in the pop world, where I felt like I was asked to ‘dumb it down’ in order to write a hit. All the guys have encouraged me to not hold back creatively, just by their incredible input and gifting. That has helped me tremendously in my writing. No more rules … or at least a lot less!”

“I love this band,” he said. “It’s a magical group of perspectives, with a unique desire to have fun in the process. Much of my career has been chasing the carrot to sell more records, get more fans, make a song that radio or Spotify guys finally think is a hit, wear the right clothes … So. Much. Work. … and for what? So you can look back at your career and wish it was different? How do we as artists measure success? I’d say the way I measure it today is very different than in my 20’s. I want to make something beautiful and I’m caring less and less for what people think about it.”

In addition to the new Flying Colors record, McPherson is still with Alpha Rev and is working on a solo album. He said that artistry and enjoyment come first, and not chart success. “Flying Colors makes a record when they want to, not because they need money or the notoriety. We write a song because we like it, not because we think someone else will. Another reminder of when you make art, because you can’t NOT make it, and not because you’re trying to prove yourself, what comes out is going to be so much better. Create from what’s inside, do your best to get it out to people that relate to it, then go back to creating! Everything else will take care of itself.”

From a business perspective, Flying Colors (especially Portnoy, according to McPherson) is a marketing dynamo compared to many bands who sit on their hands waiting for someone else to generate money for them. The band will release in Live In London on orange transparent vinyl, and as a Blu-ray, a two CD/DVD package, and as a 40-page earbook with five discs and bonus material. The band will also re-issue the Flying Colors and Second Nature albums on light blue vinyl, both limited to 1,000 units, later this month.