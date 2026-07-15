This 1990s Icon Claimed They Were Too “Lazy” To Become a Good Guitar Player, Despite Their Historic Musical Legacy

In the world of rock ‘n’ roll, feel and attitude can sometimes prove more effective than proficiency and complexity, and few rock eras prioritized the less-is-more mentality quite like the 1990s grunge movement. Technically speaking, these songs might be considered simple. The magic was in how the bands played them—a difficult skill to muster that Hole frontwoman Courtney Love perfected during her career peak.

Love’s songwriting was abrasive, moody, and angry. She had an on-stage persona to match, growling out lyrics in her distinctly smoky voice and aggressively interacting with the audience. As a female-fronted band in a male-dominated genre, Hole paved the way for future femme artists as one of the most commercially successful woman-led rock bands.

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Songs like “Celebrity Skin” and “Violet” were defining tracks of the 1990s grunge era. But if you ask Love about the quality of those musical contributions, her answer is pretty surprising.

Courtney Love Has a Relatable Mentality Toward the Guitar

Watching Courtney Love front the grunge outfit Hole, one would never assume that she didn’t feel totally comfortable on lead vocals and guitar. The way she commanded the stage—and slung around her instruments—didn’t appear to be someone unsure of themselves. However, Love was quick to downplay her guitar skills during a 1995 MTV interview. “I wanted to be the best guitar player in the world,” Love said. “But I’m such a lazy bastard that it never happened.”

Even after two decades of playing, Love shrugged off her instrumental prowess. Speaking to The Guardian in 2014, Love said, “I can still write a song, but [the guitar playing] sounds like s***. I used to be a good rhythm player. But I am no longer dependable.”

Love’s self-deprecating remarks are laughably relatable, to be sure. But more productively, they’re also a reminder that our inner critics aren’t always the most accurate. Love fronted one of the most famous rock bands of the 1990s, yet was the first to say she wasn’t a real guitar player. It’s objectively easy to see how Love was wrong about her self-critique, just like it’s easy to hear when rock music has soul versus technical complexity alone.

Perhaps we can extend that same kind of objectivity to our own musical journeys.

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