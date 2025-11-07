This ‘American Idol’ Star’s Opry Tribute to Her Late Grandmother Will Give You “Absolute Chills”

Growing up with a legendary musical figure as a parent or grandparent can take its toll. For a long time, it was that immense pressure that kept Emmy Russell, granddaughter of the late, iconic Loretta Lynn, from pursuing a musical career for years. Finally deciding to embrace her family legacy, the Tennessee singer-songwriter made an impressive run on American Idol, where she covered her grandmother’s signature song and finished just shy of finale night. This week, Emmy Russell once again honored her beloved “Memaw” during a performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

Watch Emmy Russell’s Breathtaking Loretta Lynn Tribute

Loretta Lynn was 90 years old when she died at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home in October 2022. But the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer was sharing her gifts with the world up to the very end. In March 2016, she released her 43rd studio album, Full Circle.

Produced by Lynn’s daughter (and Emmy’s mom) Patsy Lynn Russell, along with John Carter Cash, son of Johnny and June, Full Circle became the former Entertainer of the Year’s 40th Top 10 entry on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. It also earned Lynn a Grammy nod for Best Country Album.

The record’s final track is “Lay Me Down,” a stirring duet with Lynn’s longtime friend Willie Nelson. And while Emmy Russell has previously performed the song alongside Nelson’s son Lukas, the American Idol finalist took it on solo during Opry 100 Honors: Loretta Lynn.

“Your grandmother Loretta Lynn would be so proud,” wrote one YouTube user.

What Has Emmy Russell Been Up to Post-‘American Idol?’

Although she didn’t take home the ultimate prize on American Idol, Emmy Russell has had plenty to celebrate since her reality TV debut. She and her husband, Song House founder Tyler Ward, welcomed their first child, daughter Taylor Raydiant Ward, in January. (Oh, yeah—she also got secretly married.)

The couple experienced a scare this past summer when baby Taylor was diagnosed with “infantile spasms,” a rare condition affecting roughly .02 percent of infants in the United States. Russell shared an update on her daughter’s health in September, writing on Instagram that she was “looking amazing.”

“I pray she will just grow out of this completely!” Russell wrote.

