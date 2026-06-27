This Classic Pink Floyd Song From 1980 Makes Sense When One Considers the Behind-The-Scenes Drama Around It

There is no denying that Pink Floyd’s 1979 rock opera, The Wall, was a dark piece of work. The concept album centers around a rock star who is falling deeper and deeper into psychosis, which manifests sonically in grooving rock numbers, like “Have A Cigar” and “Another Brick In The Wall”, and moody, cinematic ballads, like “Comfortably Numb”.

Given the circumstances affecting the band’s dynamic behind the scenes, songs like “Comfortably Numb” take on a whole new meaning, far beyond the album’s main character, Pink’s, storyline.

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“Comfortably Numb” Was the Band’s Last Team Effort

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By 1979, the feud between David Gilmour and Roger Waters was becoming insurmountable. The longtime bandmates were splitting on personal, professional, and creative levels, which was inevitably seeping into the band’s creative process. According to Gilmour, who stayed in Pink Floyd after Waters left in the early 1980s, “Comfortably Numb” showcased the “last embers of mine and Roger’s ability to work collaboratively together.”

“Collaboratively” is a strong word, too. Few tracks on The Wall highlighted Gilmour and Waters’ opposing views on production and arrangement style. Waters wanted something larger-than-life, orchestral, and grandiose. Gilmour wanted something stark, gritty, and raw.

To Waters, Gilmour’s version was yawn-worthy. “It was just awful,” he later said in 1992. “It was stilted and stuff, and it lost all the passion and life the original had. That became a real fight.”

Ultimately, the men settled to splice the two moods together, which only served to improve “Comfortably Numb” as a whole. The contrasting musical sections help transport the listener from one reality to the next over the course of the six-plus-minute album version. Necessity really is the mother of invention.

“That’s all we could do without somebody ‘winning’ and somebody ‘losing,’” Waters explained. “And of course, who lost, if you like, was the band, because it was clear at that point that we didn’t feel the same way about music.”

The Divided Track Has Since Become Part of Pink Floyd’s Legacy

As far as highly ubiquitous radio cuts go, Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” is among their best-known. The final single from The Wall is still a mainstay on classic rock radio rotation, and even those who wouldn’t consider themselves Pink Floyd fans would likely recognize the chorus. It’s ironic, then, to think about how divided the band truly was when they made this pervasive hit.

But then again, it’s almost as if the band was living out Pink’s reality in the song in a different way: two former childhood friends, now men, accomplishing their wildest musical dreams under the dark and stormy revelation that they can’t do that with each other. “When I was a child, I caught a fleeting glimpse out of the corner of my eye / I turned to look, but it was gone / I cannot put my finger on it now / The child is grown, the dream is gone.”

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns