A Celebration of George Harrison, who died on this day, featuring Tom Petty, Prince, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, The Beatles, The Traveling Wilburys & new 2020 mix of “All Things Must Pass”
We were talking
About the love we all could share
When we find it
To try our best to hold it there, with our love, with our love
We could save the world, if they only knew
Try to realize it’s all within yourself, no-one else can make you change
And to see you’re really only very small
And life flows on within you and without you
From “Within You Without You,” by George Harrison, his first masterpiece.
In memory of George Harrison, who died on this day 19 years ago, we bring you some chosen songs by and with George. including ones performed with both of his groups. Of all the legends of modern musical times, he’s one of the most beloved of all by those who knew him. Anytime one of his friends talk or write about him, it’s always with deep, genuine love.
“The Hindus think that when you meet someone and feel really close to them immediately,” Tom Petty said, “then maybe you knew them in a past life. And that was how it was with George. We met each other and instantly became really close. And I remember him saying to me, ‘You know, I’m not going to let you out of my life now.'”
Now fifty years since the release of his first solo album, All Things Must Pass, George’s estate shared this new 2020 stereo mix of the LP’s title song as a prelude of what’s to come.
Produced by Phil Spector, All Things Must Pass is, in this writer’s opinion, the greatest Beatles solo album ever. Which is not to minimize the greatness of the great albums made by the others at all. But George was the one who was writing great songs like this theme song before the break-up. He even brought this to them, and they played through it. But as he was allocated only two songs of his own on Beatles albums, it didn’t make the cut.
Whereas Lennon and McCartney had very few cast-offs they could use on their first solo albums, George had a whole songbook of them. There was also “Beware of Darkness,” “Hear Me Lord,” and “Let It Down,” all of which were rejected by Paul and John.
So by the time the so-called Quiet Beatle was unchained from the third chair in the group, he wasn’t quiet anymore. His first solo album was a timeless masterpiece. A half century since its birth, it has lost none of its power.