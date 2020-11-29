A Celebration of George Harrison, who died on this day, featuring Tom Petty, Prince, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, The Beatles, The Traveling Wilburys & new 2020 mix of “All Things Must Pass”

The Beatles, “Within You Without You,” by George Harrison from Sgt. Pepper, 1967.

We were talking

About the love we all could share

When we find it

To try our best to hold it there, with our love, with our love

We could save the world, if they only knew

Try to realize it’s all within yourself, no-one else can make you change

And to see you’re really only very small

And life flows on within you and without you



From “Within You Without You,” by George Harrison, his first masterpiece.

In memory of George Harrison, who died on this day 19 years ago, we bring you some chosen songs by and with George. including ones performed with both of his groups. Of all the legends of modern musical times, he’s one of the most beloved of all by those who knew him. Anytime one of his friends talk or write about him, it’s always with deep, genuine love.



“The Hindus think that when you meet someone and feel really close to them immediately,” Tom Petty said, “then maybe you knew them in a past life. And that was how it was with George. We met each other and instantly became really close. And I remember him saying to me, ‘You know, I’m not going to let you out of my life now.'”

George Harrison, “All Things Must Pass,” new 2020 stereo mix released in advance of the 50th anniversary of this landmark album produced by Phil Spector.

Now fifty years since the release of his first solo album, All Things Must Pass, George’s estate shared this new 2020 stereo mix of the LP’s title song as a prelude of what’s to come.



Produced by Phil Spector, All Things Must Pass is, in this writer’s opinion, the greatest Beatles solo album ever. Which is not to minimize the greatness of the great albums made by the others at all. But George was the one who was writing great songs like this theme song before the break-up. He even brought this to them, and they played through it. But as he was allocated only two songs of his own on Beatles albums, it didn’t make the cut.



Whereas Lennon and McCartney had very few cast-offs they could use on their first solo albums, George had a whole songbook of them. There was also “Beware of Darkness,” “Hear Me Lord,” and “Let It Down,” all of which were rejected by Paul and John.



So by the time the so-called Quiet Beatle was unchained from the third chair in the group, he wasn’t quiet anymore. His first solo album was a timeless masterpiece. A half century since its birth, it has lost none of its power.





Tom Petty, Prince, Dhani Harrison & Jeff Lynne, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” in Honor of George

Bob Dylan & George Harrison writing songs. First is the unfinished “Everybody Comes To Town,” also called “Nowhere To Go,” followed by “I’d Have You Anytime,” recorded by George on All Things Must Pass, his first solo album, and arguably the greatest solo Beatles album ever.

George with Dylan, “If Not For You,” rehearsal for Concert for Bangladesh. So rarely did Dylan ever sing a song exactly the same, even when singing harmony, people assumed he was incapable of doing so. But when he sang with George, as in this video, he sang it exactly the same. It shows his great reverence for George, who harmonized with Bob better than anyone ever.

George Harrison & Paul Simon, “Here Comes The Sun,” Saturday Night Live, November 20, 1976.

George Harrison, “Baltimore Oriole,” by Hoagy Carmichael. George loved Hoagy & his songs.

George Harrison with his first group, The Beatles, with his song “Long, Long, Long.”

George Harrison with his second band, The Traveling Wilburys (Dylan, Petty, Orbison & Lynne), “Handle With Care,” the song that started everything.