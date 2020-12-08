Written and produced by Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart with lead vocals by Mickey Dolenz, “She” is the opening song of the second album by the band, More of The Monkees, released in January, 1967.

“She”

By Tommy Boyce & Bobby Hart

(She) she told me that she loved me,

And like a fool I believed her from the start

(She) she said she’d never hurt me,

But then she turned around and broke my heart

Why am I standing here

Missing her and wishing she were here?

(Hey) she only did me wrong

(Hey) I’m better off alone

(She) she devoured all my sweet love,

Took all I had and then she fed me dirt

(She) she laughed while I was crying

It was such a joke to see the way it hurt

Why am I standing here

Missing her and wishing she were here?

(Hey) she only did me wrong

(Hey) I’m better off alone

And now I know just why she,

Keeps me hanging ’round,

(Hanging ’round)

She needs someone to walk on

So her feet don’t touch the ground

(Don’t touch the ground)

But I love her (love her)

I need her (need her)

I want her (want her)

Yeah (yeah) yeah (yeah)

Yeah yeah yeah yeah she

Why am I standing here

Missing her and wishing she were here?

(Hey) she only did me wrong, now

(Hey) I’m better off alone

(She) why am I missing her?

(She) I should be kissing her

(She) why am I missing her?

(She) I should be kissing her



© Boyce & Hart/ Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC