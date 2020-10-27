From T Bone Burnett’st 1983 album Proof Through The Night, this is “Hefner and Disney.” Pete Townshend is on electric guitar, and former Heartbreaker Stan Lynch is on drums,

T Bone Burnett, “Hefner & Disney”

“Hefner & Disney”

By T Bone Burnett

Somewhere between Never Neverland and Wonderland

In a land called Never Wonderland

There lived a beautiful wealthy young divorceé

With a checkered past and a bad memory

Who should probably remain nameless



And men traveled from far and wide to try to win her hand

And she took in stragglers from all over the known world

Her newest guests were as her mother called them

“The latest Russians to defect”

One’s name was Hefner

The other’s name was Disney

Disney smoked a pipe and was very philosophical

He was constantly surrounded by go go girls

He used to take pictures of them without any clothes on

And sell them to the neighborhood children



Hefner on the other hand was not so introspective

He loved a good story just like anybody else

In fact he loved the myths of Never Wonderland so much

That he made elaborate molded plastic sculptures

Of the characters in the myths

And then he’d set them out in the garden

Until he had built a whole ‘nother land in Never Wonderland

Which he called Hefnerland



The neighborhood children loved them

They had lots of fun playing in Hefnerland

And looking at all Disney’s go go pictures

Because they didn’t know any better

And they didn’t know any worse



But the beautiful, wealthy, young divorceé thought

That they were only after her money

Sometimes she even wished they would go back to Russia

But between you and me they were really dupes of the Wicked King

Who wanted to rob the children of their dreams



