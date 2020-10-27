Seventeen years after establishing a new category of portable line array systems, Bose Professional revisits and reimagines their pioneering L1 Pro system and introduces a line of new products, offering a complete range for songwriters, bands and DJ’s.

Three new systems- the L1 Pro8, the L1 Pro16, and L1 Pro32- and a separate choice of two subwoofers, offer 180-degree horizontal coverage along with clarity and tonal balance. The corresponding numbers for each model refer to the number of proprietary speakers featured in each system.

Bose L1 Line Array Family

According to the press announcement, a unique RaceTrack woofer design integrated into the L1 Pro8, L1 Pro16 and the Bose Sub1 and Sub2 modular subwoofers provides extended base response and less bulk, making the subwoofers much easier to transport, carry, and fit onstage. Built-in multi-channel mixers offer EQ, reverb and phantom power, while Bluetooth® streaming capabilities and access to the complete library of ToneMatch custom EQ presets, allows performers to play with recording-studio tonal quality.

These three new portable PA systems allow artists to choose a product that suits their needs. The ultra-portable L1 Pro8 works well for intimate spaces; the L1 Pro16 performs exceptionally in small-to-medium spaces; and the peak-performance L1 Pro32 is an unrivalled portable system for entertaining large audiences. With a modular design, each system is easy to pack, carry and set up.

The Bose L1 Pro portable systems are complimented by the L1 Mix app, placing complete wireless control in the hands of users for on-the-fly tweaks via controls that are both intuitive and instant. Performers can adjust mixer settings via phone or tablet from the stage, or walk the room, hear how the mix sounds, and fine-tune on-the-go. Volume and tone settings can be changed in the app as well, with users able to watch the LED encoder move to match — the mixer and app are always in sync, in real-time.

Here’s a quick breakdown of each system’s features and general uses, taken from today’s announcement:

The L1 Pro8 – Generous coverage

The L1 Pro8 is incredibly portable, weighing in at only 38.9 pounds (17.7 kilograms). An ideal companion for shows in small venues such as coffee shops and cafes, the slim, visually pleasing design allows performers to benefit from setup simplicity and supreme clarity. As the most portable L1 Pro system, the L1 Pro8 makes it easy to get from vehicle to venue in one trip.

· C-shaped line array features eight articulated 2” neodymium drivers; 180-degree horizontal coverage with wide vertical dispersion, allowing audiences to hear clearly whether seated or standing, and even off to the extreme sides in small to medium venues

· Integrated 7″ × 13″ subwoofer features a high-excursion RaceTrack driver; performance rivals a conventional 12” woofer with a smaller footprint

L1 Pro16 – Versatile coverage

The L1 Pro16 expertly balances power and portability, offering a streamlined system with high output and extended low frequency. At a weight of only 53.7 pounds (24.4 kilograms), it is the perfect fit for DJs, singer-songwriters, and small groups performing in small-to-medium sized venues clubs and bars, with users benefitting from portable system that offers extra room in a vehicle and on stage, alongside expanded bandwidth.

· J-shaped line array features 16 articulated 2” neodymium drivers; 180-degree horizontal coverage, tight vertical control on top, and wide dispersion on the bottom, covers audiences whether set up on the floor, an elevated stage, and even off to the extreme sides in medium-to-large venues

· Integrated 10″ × 18″ subwoofer features a high-excursion neodymium RaceTrack driver; performance rivals a conventional 15” woofer with a smaller footprint

L1 Pro32 – Uniform coverage

The peak of portable PA, the L1 Pro32 is the most advanced L1 portable line array ever, weighing just 28.8 pounds (13.0 kilograms). The Sub1 and Sub2 modular subwoofers weigh 35.5 pounds (16.1 kilograms) and 51.7 pounds (23.4 kilograms) respectively, meaning even this top performer is powerful and portable. With supreme clarity and output, the L1 Pro32 gives DJs, singer-songwriters, and bands an unrivaled portable PA system with a powerful bass for medium-to-large-sized venues and events such as weddings and festivals.

· Straight line array, features 32 articulated 2″ neodymium drivers; 180-degree horizontal coverage with the most focused vertical coverage pattern and highest SPL over distance in an L1 ever — providing intricate sonic detail, clarity, and consistency, even off to the extreme sides in larger venues

· Combines with the Bose Sub1 or Sub2 powered bass module via a single-cable and SubMatch connectivity is included for both power and audio

· Stack two Sub1 or Sub2 subwoofers for even more bass, or unleash Cardioid Mode for focused, directional performance that negates rear-firing bass energy, steering the bass out front, and reducing feedback

Each L1 Pro system features a built-in mixer, allowing creators to connect various instruments, microphones and other sources with ease. Two combo XLR-1/4” phantom-powered inputs, 1/4″ and 1/8″ (3.5 millimeter) aux inputs are included. Illuminated rotary encoders provide instant access to volume, tone and reverb settings per channel too. There is even the option to add in additional instruments and other audio sources via a dedicated ToneMatch port — one cable provides both power and digital audio between the system and an optional Bose T4S or T8S mixer (sold separately).

The L1 Pro portable line array systems will be available starting October 2020. For more information on the L1 Pro systems and where to buy, visit PRO.BOSE.COM/L1.