The name Thomas Dolby was something his friends called him for fun, and he kept it. It sounded better to him than the given name, Tom Robertson. In 1980, he emerged on the pop scene with the hit single “She Blinded Me With Science.” In that song and the MTV video for it, he took on the role of the rocking mad scientist, connected to all the cool synths then in vogue that he played.



He extended which identity he extended into his next single, from the 1984 album The Flat Earth.



Now all these years later, it’s still the title song that still outshines all the other songs. But in a subtle, gentle way. It somehow sounds as compelling as it did 36 years ago. ambitious in it’s percussive groove and poignantly nonsensical lyrics. Reflecting the rising tide of increasing uncertainty with the most foundational truths of our lives – such as if the moon is real, and if the earth is flat – it speaks directly to our present moment.

“And in time you’ll come to understand

This flat old Earth is in your gentle hands.“

It also speaks to all our weary souls, battered by how unmoored our common knowledge has become, yearning for something normal. Like Dorothy’s dream deliverance back to Kansas, it’s about that longing in our hearts just to go home.

The earth can be any shape you want it….

But it’s home, and all I ever had

And maybe why for me the Earth is flat



“I sang in a choir when I was 10 or 11,” Dolby said, “and learned to sightread single lines. But other than that I don’t have a formal education. I picked up the guitar initially, playing folk tunes —Dylan— then I graduated to piano when I got interested in jazz, listening to people like Oscar Peterson, Dave Brubeck, Bill Evans, Thelonious Monk, and so on.



“The first electronic instruments started to become accessible in the mid-70s and I got my hands on a kit built synthesizer and never looked back.”

“The Flat Earth”

By Thomas Dolby

The Earth can be any shape you want it

Any shape at all

Dark and cold or bright and warm

Long or thin or small

But it’s home and all I ever had

And maybe why for me the Earth is flat

Friends have often asked me why

I’m sensitive about my height

I would look around and say

Hmm, I thought I was immune

All my life I have waited

to be given any word

It was screaming to be heard

(Please please please remember)

The Earth can be any shape you want it

(All night… Hold me, baby)

Any shape at all

(Love me, darling)

Dark and cold or bright and warm

(Believe me, honey)

Long or thin or small

(please remember)

But it’s home (home, baby) and all I ever had

(All night… Hold me, baby)

And maybe why for me the Earth is flat



Turn the island to the storm tonight

Ooooo, turn it

Then when they spill the demon seed

Turn and face into the wind

All along you still believed

Believed you were immune

And if love is all you’re missing

Look into your heart

Is anybody home?



The Earth can be any shape you want it

Any in the world

But don’t you point that raygun at me

I might just explode

There are stones buried in your soul

And only a fool would blame the death of rock and roll, yeah

And in time (time, baby) you’ll come to understand

This flat old Earth is in your gentle hands