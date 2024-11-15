Tom Petty’s Estate Shares New Music Video From Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ Iconic 1982 Album

Tom Petty’s estate released a new music video for his 1982 song, “Never Be You.” The release of the music is an extension of the deluxe edition of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ iconic 1982 album Long After Dark.

In addition to this video, earlier this month the estate released French TV footage of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers from the Long After Dark period on YouTube. Also, clips of their songs “Finding Out,” “Between Two Worlds,” and “Keeping Me Alive” were released as well.

The selection to revamp, remaster, and release new and old material from Long After Dark is an appropriate decision from Tom Petty’s estate. Rolling Stone called the album, Petty’s “most accomplished record” and upon its release, it reached No. 45 on the Billboard 200. Lastly, 11,400 units have recently sold according to Forbes. The release and remastering of the album and its footage will surely benefit Petty’s estate in a very lucrative manner.

Tom Petty in Color

Created by the Emmy Award-winning painter, animator, and filmmaker, Jeff Scher, it is an experimental film showing Petty in a style he has never been shown in before. Also, for reference, Scher created films for Bob Dylan, Graham Nash, and Paul Simon. Regardless, Scher utilizes his unique kaleidoscopic style and portrays Petty in a vast series of colorful drawings. It is quite an artistic portrayal and completely redefines the song’s original aesthetic.

The video is a pleasant viewing experience and brings the story of the song to life, as the drawings seemingly show the rise and fall of a relationship. There isn’t much else to say about the video without doing it a disservice. So, you have to give it a watch for yourself.

Co-written with band member, Benmont Tench, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers didn’t receive a load of success with the song. However, Rosanne Cash made it a No. 1 hit with her cover of the song in 1985. In all, the video and deluxe edition of the album are keeping Tom Petty’s legacy alive and relevant. Give the video a watch below.

Photo by Getty Images