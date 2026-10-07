Tone-Torial: How To Sound Like Jimi Hendrix

When it comes to electric guitars, Jimi Hendrix was one of the greatest to ever pick up the instrument. Constantly innovating and pushing the electric guitar to its limits, the sounds and music he created changed music forever.

To this day, his iconic sounds and legendary song catalogue continue to inspire players and the music they create. Let’s break down his sound and see if we can unlock the secret to sounding like Hendrix.

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The Amplifier

When it comes to Hendrix, a key component to recreating his sound is a Marshall amp. Marshall offers many great options, but to get his sound, we need to narrow it down to models that capture the Plexi sound. Marshall Plexi Amps, referring to their plexiglass control panels, were Marshall amps made from 1965 to1969. Featuring both nice woody cleans and harmonically rich overdrive, these are the amplifiers Hendrix used. Still cranking out amps today, Marshall offers a few options that capture this iconic era.

The best, and most practical, route to getting this sound is the Marshall SV20H Studio Vintage Head. The SV20H takes the legendary Marshall 1959 Superlead and knocks it down from 100 watts to a more practical 20. In the lineup, the head has the option of either a 1×12 or a 2×12 cabinet. It is also offered as a 1×10 combo amp. It features all of the classic controls of the original; it has the looks, and it has extra features like an FX loop and DI out. My favorite feature of this amp is its useful power reduction circuit. This allows you to kick the wattage down from 20 watts to a very friendly 5 watts. This gives you the ability to turn the amp up and achieve those legendary overdrive tones without the deafening volume.

The Guitar

Although Hendrix was known to use a few guitars in his career, he is mainly synonymous with the Fender Stratocaster. The Stratocaster was the instrument he used on many of his recordings and is seen playing live the most. He used early 60s models with rosewood fingerboards or late 60s models with maple cap fingerboards. I have found that the late 60s variants get closest to what many think is the typical Hendrix sound.

Of all the Stratocasters currently on the market, my main pick for the Hendrix sound is the Fender Vintera III Late 60s Stratocaster. Outside of an original vintage example or something from the Fender Custom Shop, the Vintera III Late 60s Stratocaster delivers on vintage accuracy and sound at a reasonable price. They offer three versions, but one is obviously a nod to the guitar Hendrix used at Woodstock, a 1969 model. The Vintera III features an Olympic White alder body, a maple cap neck with a large headstock, and custom-designed pickups that deliver those late Hendrix tones in spades.

The Pedals

Hendrix was always adopting new effect pedals as they came out. Although the market for these effects was just starting in the 60s, he quickly put them to use and made them extremely popular. Here are a few of the pedals most associated with his iconic sound.

Fuzz Face

When going for the Hendrix sound, a good Fuzz Face is an important part of the equation. Created in 1966, this simple fuzz pedal was immediately embraced by Hendrix. It was used on everything from his 1967 debut, Are You Experienced, to Band of Gypsys, his final album before he died in 1970.

The secret to using this effect is to turn both knobs all the way up. Once this is done, use the volume knob on the guitar to get a wide range of sounds. With the volume knob at 10, you will have a thick, singing fuzz; roll it back a little, and suddenly you have a nice overdrive; roll it back more, and you have bell-like cleans. Turn it on, leave it on, and use the knobs on your guitar. This is the Hendrix way!

When it comes to a classic Fuzz Face, the Dunlop JHF1 Jimi Hendrix Fuzz Face is a hard one to beat. This reasonably priced pedal replicates the Fuzz Faces made from 1969-1970. It features a pair of silicon BC-108 transistors that deliver a bright, aggressive sound, hand-wired construction, and a vintage-correct enclosure. It’s simple to use, built like the originals, and only runs on a 9-volt battery. Jimi Hendrix would approve.

Crybaby or VOX Wah

Another classic effect from the 60s is the wah pedal. Also coming out in 1966, the iconic quack of the VOX and Crybaby wah pedals are found all over his legendary catalogue. The best examples of this are found in tracks like “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” and “Little Wing”.

You can still buy VOX and Crybaby wah pedals. My recommendations include the Vox V847-A Classic Reissue or the Dunlop GCB95 Cry Baby Standard. There are lots of options from both companies and boutique offerings, but these two are the most common and deliver that classic 60s sound at a reasonably affordable price.

Univibe

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Created in the late 60s by the Japanese company Shin-ei, the Univibe was a unique modulation effect known for its watery chorus and vibrato. Hendrix, constantly adopting the latest technology, was one of the earliest users of this effect. He famously featured it on songs like “Machine Gun” and, of course, the iconic Woodstock performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

To get the classic Hendrix tone with a Univibe, keep it on the chorus setting with a moderate depth, speed, and level. This will give you that deep, pulsating sound heard on his later recordings and live performances.

There are many options for Univibe pedals on the market. My favorites are the MXR M68 Uni-Vibe Chorus / Vibrato and the Behringer 69 Vibe Chorus/Vibrato. Both of these nail the sound without the bulky size or $6,000 price tag of an original example.

Octavia Octave Fuzz

Built for Hendrix by legendary audio engineer Roger Mayer, the Octavia was a fuzz pedal that produced a distinct upper octave overtone. This unique pedal is heard on iconic tracks like “Purple Haze” and “Fire”.

To achieve his iconic octave tone, you will want to have both knobs cranked up on the pedal and play on the higher registers of the guitar (above the 12th fret). Doing this will produce that distinct octave-up effect you hear on his recordings. Using the pedal in the lower registers of the guitar will yield less of the octave effect and perform more like a regular fuzz.

A couple of fantastic options on the market for this sound are the Behringer Octavia Octave Fuzz and the Fulltone Octafuzz OF-2. The Behringer Octavia offers an inexpensive option that is true to the original with only two knobs. The Fulltone gives you the option to turn the octave effect on or off with an added toggle switch.

Closing Thoughts

At the end of the day, there is only one true secret to sounding like Jimi Hendrix. You need to be Jimi Hendrix. There will only be one Hendrix, but I can guarantee that if you follow this guide, you will be one step closer to capturing his magic.

(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)