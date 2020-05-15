Tonight on Facetime at 7 pm Pacific Standard Time Hosted by Freebo & James Lee Stanley

Roadhouse Series Presents Concert of Prinesongs from Lockdown

Tonight in honor of John Prine, The Roadhouse Series (usually a live series of concerts honoring a great songwriter) presents this special show from lockdown, as the big assemblage of artists invited by producer Terry Roland sent in videos of their Prine songs performed in isolation.



To attend the Wake, please go here.



Hosted by two beloved song champions Freebo and James Lee Stanley, it begins tonight – soon! – at 7:00 pm. PDT.



Terry Roland is a great lover of music, a love often shared in writing, including several pieces for this magazine. He’s presented his Roadhouse Series at one of the great listening rooms in greater L.A., the Coffee Gallery Backstage in Altadena. He invites a great range of artists who play with the Roadhouse band – starring Chad Watson, Rob Bonfiglio, Neil Rosengarden and other fine players.



And because Terry is a scholar of this music, and someone with reverence for great songwriters and passion to celebrate them, each show is beautifully informed by his love and knowledge.

John Prine at an apartment on Briarcliff Road during John Prine on campus of Georgia State College – November 12, 1975 at Georgia State College in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. (Photo by Tom Hill/WireImage)



Tonight is his celebration of the life and legacy of John Prine.



Terry Paul Roland: For so many fans and friends around the world losing John Prine in this way and at this time is a devastating loss. But it is one we share together.



Many of us first heard John fifty years ago. But fans of all ages felt that John was not only a great singer-songwriter, but a dear friend. He found great connection in his life through his Irish family especially his wife Fiona Whelan-Prine. At the heart of an Irish Wake is the chance for the those who love John to share their cherished memories and the joy of knowing him personally and through his music.

The contributors will share as well as those who join us in our virtual audience through comments. Join contributing artists John York (The Byrds), James Lee Stanley, Freebo, Alice Howe, Gary Stockdale, Pam Loe, Lorin Hart, Randy MIller, CoolHouse, Kathy Sanders, Marc Sanders, Adrian Rice, Patrick Carrico, Robert Morgan Fisher, Emily Zuzik, Paul Zollo, Karman Jeanne, Joel Bennett, Pat Nason, Scott Memmer, Brooks Taylor, Neil Rosengarden, Eric Chase, Steve Bedau, Mark Brainard, Owen Dara and Rick Denzian featuring Michael G. Rondstadt.