Paul McCartney Defends His New Song Against Gender Stereotype Criticism

While it’s not uncommon for a singer to have to explain the motivation or themes behind their hit songs, most artists aren’t Paul McCartney. Throughout his time under the spotlight, the hitmaker helped launch the Beatles to international stardom. He also produced an ongoing solo career that landed him in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame not once but twice. Still, McCartney found himself having to defend the lyrics to his newest song “Momma Gets By” after some suggested it displayed women in an unsavory light.

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On May 29, McCartney released his first album in nearly six years with The Boys of Dungeon Lane. While packed with over a dozen songs, critics focused on the lyrics nestled within “Momma Gets By.” The lyrics included “Momma gets by while papa gets high” and “Even though he’s complicated, she takes it in her stride / What are his silly faults compared to what she feels inside?”

During a listening party at The Roundhouse in north London, McCartney sat down with Rob Brydon to discuss the album and especially the lyrics. “Sometimes you write songs about somebody you know, or an experience that you’ve had. And sometimes you just make ‘em up ‘cause you’re in a more theatrical mood.”

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Paul McCartney Believes “Momma Gets By” Is About “Strong Women”

Suggesting that no particular person shaped the lyrics, that didn’t stop some fans from lashing out at the themes. One person wrote, “It’s a nice melody, lovely string arrangement, but the lyrics and message… that it’s ok to have a deadbeat drug addict absentee husband / co parent if you love him? Really odd, and so impersonal!”

Learning decades ago that he could make every person happy, McCartney added that writing “Momma Gets By” was like watching a play. “I don’t know the characters, but I’m imagining the woman and then the song is told from the perspective of the kid. So it just kind of unfolded itself. I was imagining the musical Porgy and Bess and that sort of thing. It’s like a little theatrical story; a little musical theatre moment about this woman.”

Moving past the lyrics, McCartney noted how the song showcased a powerful woman. “Some people would say, ‘Oh, she’s a bit of a sucker ‘cause the guy’s a bit of a waster.’ But for me she’s a very strong woman and it explains that in the song. I’m very proud of her and women like her.” He continued, “There’s a lot of strong women out there.”

Whether fans agree with his interpretation or not, McCartney has spent his entire career crafting stories through his lyrics, and he doesn’t appear interested in changing his approach now.

(Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images)