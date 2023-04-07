Top 10 Broadway Songs

There’s nothing quite like Broadway musicals. From the unforgettable scores to the stories that touch our hearts, there’s a larger-than-life quality to Broadway that makes it truly unique. From Rodgers and Hammerstein to Andrew Lloyd Webber, and every brilliant composer in between, Broadway is responsible for giving us some powerful numbers. Below, we look at 10 of Broadway’s best songs.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “For Good” (Wicked)

It’s nearly impossible not to have a tear come to one’s eye when listening to “For Good.” This duet sung by lead characters and friends Glinda and Elphaba, known as the Good Witch and Wicked Witch of the West, respectively, perfectly sums up the people who come into our lives to help us change and grow.

“For Good” looks at friendship through a devastatingly beautiful lens, as the two sing in harmony, I’ve heard it said / That people come into our lives / For a reason / Bringing something we must learn / Who can say if I’ve been changed for the better / But because I knew you / I have been changed for good. This soul-touching song brings home the story of Wicked in a way you won’t forget.

2. “Music of the Night” (Phantom of the Opera)

It’s hard to imagine the world of Broadway without “Music of the Night.” This signature piece from Phantom of the Opera is nothing short of stunning. From the moment the Phantom’s voice sings nighttime sharpens / Heightens each sensation, each line is packed with vivid imagery that is both romantic and mesmerizing. This brilliantly written song demonstrates the true power of lyricism, solidifying it as one of the best songs to ever grace the Broadway stage.

3. “Memory” (Cats)

“Memory” has been one of the songs that have defined Broadway since Cats debuted in 1981. With music by legendary Broadway composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Memory” will stroke one’s heart from start to finish, each lyric more stunning than the next. The song tells the story of Grizabella, a Glamour Cat who longs to feel beautiful once again. As expressed through such lyrics I remember the time / I knew what happiness was / Let the memory live again, she begs with haunting vocals in one of the best Broadway songs.

4. “Defying Gravity” (Wicked)

“Defying Gravity” is one of the most defining tracks to come out of Wicked. Idina Menzel, who originated the role of Elphaba on Broadway, took this magnificent track to soaring heights in a way that stretched beyond the Broadway stage and into people’s hearts. Between Menzel’s awe-inspiring voice and the lyrics that speak of breaking free to become one’s truest self, “Defying Gravity” has stood the test of time to become one of Broadway’s best modern songs.

5. “You’ll Never Walk Alone” (Carousel)

The iconic team of Rodgers and Hammerstein is behind this powerful number from the 1945 musical, Carousel. The song has dark origins, as the character Nettie sings it to leading lady Julie after her husband Bill died in her arms. It’s also reprised at the end of the show.

Though released nearly 80 years ago, this hopeful song has reached across time, with Judy Garland, Elvis Presley and Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Songs among the diverse range of artists who’ve covered it over the decades, making it a timeless classic that’s encouraged generations.

6. “Alexander Hamilton” (Hamilton)

Lin-Manuel Miranda revolutionized Broadway when he introduced Hamilton, complete with a hip-hop-influenced score that earned fans worldwide. One of the standout songs is “Alexander Hamilton,” which opens the show and is sung by his character portraying Alexander Hamilton and his fellow Founding Fathers.

“Hamilton” instantly grabs the listener’s ear with unflinchingly honest lyrics that captivatingly tell the story of this historical figure as the cast raps, And every day while slaves were being slaughtered and carted away / Across the waves, he struggled and kept his guard up / Inside, he was longing for something to be a part of. “Alexander Hamilton” is a must-listen on the Hamilton soundtrack.

7. “One Day More” (Les Misérables)

There’s nothing like the power of when grand Broadway voices unite on a song, and “One Day More” is a prime example of this. As one of the staple songs in Les Misérables, “One Day More” features the ensemble cast taking turns singing lyrics that blend a myriad of stories ranging from love to impending war. When they collectively hit the awe-inspiring note at the song’s end, it will leave you wanting more.

8. “Seasons of Love” (Rent)

One can’t think of Rent without the famous opening lines of “Seasons of Love” coming to mind as the cast sings, 525,600 minutes / How do you measure / Measure a year? The heartwarming song opens act two, suggesting that we measure time not by metrics, but by love. Let’s celebrate / Remember a year in the life of friends / Remember the love / Measure in love, the cast sings exuberantly in one of Broadway’s best musical offerings.

9. “Think of Me” (Phantom of the Opera)

“Think of Me” is an underrated gem in Phantom of the Opera. This beautiful opera is a model demonstration of how to genuinely let someone go from your life without resentment. This lament sung by the character of Christine is entrenched in good energy as she wishes a loved one well on their journey, asking only that they think of me fondly once they’ve parted ways. One will easily fall in love with this song that sets the stage for the rest of the incredible Phantom score.

10. “Maybe This Time” (Cabaret)

Though Cabaret reached Broadway in 1966, “Maybe This Time” was added in 1998 after the success of the 1972 film where Liza Minnelli belts out this powerful number about a woman just looking for a win. Everybody loves a winner / So nobody loved me, she professes in a longing for acceptance and love. The song took on new meaning when it was taken off the Broadway stage and into the beloved series, Schitt’s Creek. Sung by the character of Stevie, the song’s deep sense of wanting to fit in is captured in actress Emily Hampshire’s desperate vocals, solidifying herself as the winner she truly wants to be.

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images)