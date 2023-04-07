Kelly Clarkson Teases “Mine” from Her Highly-Anticipated Album, ‘Chemistry’

After revealing the title of her upcoming post-divorce album, Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson is sharing a snippet of the song, “Mine,” featured on the album.

The artist took to Instagram to share just a piece of the song, leaving fans wanting more. The “Stronger” singer wrote, “‘mine’ out 4/14 pre-save now.”

The stirring tune has Clarkson singing of something she endured after her marriage to Brandon Blackstock ended in 2020: heartbreak. In the song, Clarkson wants the pain she endured to be felt by the offending person, hoping he gets the same done to him.

I hope one day someone will take you heart and hold it tight / make you feel like your invincible deep inside / and right when you think that it’s perfect they cross a line / and steal your shine / like you did mine, she sings in the clip.

Chemistry‘s release date has yet to be revealed, but Clarkson says, the new album covers “the good, the bad and the ugly” in a relationship.

“I was trying to find a word, it might be one of the songs on the album, but I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing,” Clarkson added. “I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some, ‘I’m angry,’ ‘I’m sad’ — just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship.”

Listen to the clip of “Mine” below.

The snippet of "Mine" follows a previous tease of the upcoming release, "Me." Both songs will be available to the public on April 14.

“Me” is an empowering anthem, showcasing Clarkson’s powerful vocals, which tells of a person taking matters into their own hands.

I don’t need somebody to hold me / don’t need somebody to love me / don’t need somebody to pick these pieces up / I put together my broken/ let go of the pain I’ve been holdin’ / don’t need to need somebody / when I go me,” she sings in the clip.

Chemistry marks Clarkson’s 10th studio album release and her first new album since Meaning of Life in 2017, not including the release of her Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around… in 2021 and her Kellyoke EP in 2022.

“Mine” and “Me” are available on April 14. Pre-order, HERE

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images