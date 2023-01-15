Top 10 Country Breakup Songs 

Written by Kylie Renwick

As life guarantees joy, it also promises heartbreak. We’ve all been there, sitting on the floor with Kleenex scattered around, tear stains on our cheeks. It isn’t easier being the one broken up with or the one having to do it. But one thing always needed is good breakup music to help release the stream of emotions in heart and mind.

American Songwriter compiled a list of the 10 best country breakup songs that lyrically and musically hit the soul.

10. “Don’t Close Your Eyes” – Keith Whitley

Maybe I’ve been a fool

Holding on all this time

Lyin’ here in your arms

Knowing he’s in your mind

But I keep hoping some day

That you’ll see the light

Let it be me tonight

Don’t close your eyes

Keith Whitley’s 1988 classic “Don’t Close Your Eyes” has survived the test of time. His lyrics sting just as much today as they did when the song was released. Does the song talk directly about a breakup? No, but for someone whose heart was broken as a result of someone not loving them as much, it does.

9. “The Stranger” – Ingrid Andress

And you play the stranger

I’ll play the girl at the bar

The same place where this all got started

Sometimes I wish I didn’t know you at all

So we could do it all over

And fall all over each other again

Ingrid Andress has a way of writing what the heart wants. The lyric sometimes I wish I didn’t know you at all so we could do it all over and fall all over each other again is beautifully haunting and reminiscent of what was once had before everything changed.

8. “Cowgirls Don’t Cry” – Brooks and Dunn

Cowgirls don’t cry

Ride, baby, ride

Lessons in life are going to show you in time

Soon enough, you’re gonna know why

It’s gonna hurt every now and then

If you fall, get back on again

Cowgirls don’t cry

Cowgirls don’t cry but if you need to, please do. This song is a country classic and for every reason. Anytime you put a fiddle in a song it’ll pull the heartstrings.

7. “Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert

Hey there, Mr. Tin Man

You don’t know how lucky you are

You shouldn’t spend your whole life wishin’

For somethin’ bound to fall apart

Every time you’re feelin’ empty

Better thank your lucky stars

‘Cause if you ever felt one breakin’

You’d never want a heart

In this beautiful ballad, Miranda Lambert showcases the reality of losing the person you love and how it affects your outlook on life after.

6. “Tomorrow” – Chris Young

Tomorrow, I’m gonna leave here

I’m gonna let you go and walk away

Like every day I said I would

And tomorrow, I’m gonna listen

To that voice of reason inside my head

Telling me that we’re no good

But tonight I’m gonna give in one last time

Rock you strong in these arms of mine

Forget all the regrets that are bound to follow

We’re like fire and gasoline

I’m no good for you, you’re no good for me

We only bring each other tears and sorrow

But tonight, I’m gonna love you like there’s no

Tomorrow

Chris Young writes the struggle of knowing it’s time to end the relationship but not having the strength to do so. It’s an inner battle moving on but not wanting to let that person go who you love so passionately.

5. “That Could Still Be Us” – Keith Urban

That could still be us

‘Cause it still is sometimes at night when my eyes are shut

Wish I could say it don’t get to me but it does

And I know I probably think about you way too much

But that’s because

That could still be us

Keith Urban is the king of country heartbreak. The emotions and heartache come through in his tone, putting the listener in pain. This song shows how hard it is to move on amidst the memories of a former love.

4. “Memory I Don’t Mess With” – Lee Brice

That’s a memory I don’t mess with

The girl I was the best with

The one I was obsessed with

Girl, you just don’t get it

I’d fall right back with one slip

Always leave me helpless

Don’t hate me, I can’t help it

Gotta leave us where we left it

You’re a memory I don’t mess with

The games that love plays with one’s mind, during and after a relationship are never easy to deal with. Lee Brice shows that some memories are impossible to forget. Places and things haunt a person with memories of a former relationship. It’s hard to forget that person and often you don’t want to.

3. “Over For You” – Morgan Evans

I would have searched the whole world over for you

Took a flight, through the night

To be that shoulder for you, and

I would’ve let go if you wanted me to

How many times did you say you loved me

When it wasn’t true?

I’m just wondering

How long has it been over for you?

Morgan Evans’ latest single cuts. It poses a question many have asked after being blindsided: How long has it been over for you? And, why are you just now telling me? Could we have not worked it out?

2. “What If I Never Get Over You” – Lady A

It’s supposed to hurt, it’s a broken heart

But to movin’ on is the hardest part

It comes in waves, the letting go

But the memory fades, everybody knows

Everybody knows



What if I’m tryin’, but then I close my eyes

And then I’m right back, lost in that last goodbye?

And what if time doesn’t do what it’s supposed to do?

What if I never get over you?

This song presents the question that keeps repeating after a breakup: What if I never get over you? It’s a fear many have had after making the decision to break up or be broken up with.

1. “Better Man” – Little Big Town

I know I’m probably better off all alone

Than needing a man who could change his mind at any given minute

And it’s always on your terms, I’m hanging on every careless word

Hoping it might turn sweet again like it was in the beginning

But your jealousy

I can hear it now, you’re talkin’ down to me

Like I’ll always be around

You push my love away like it’s some kind of loaded gun

Boy, you never thought I’d run

Sometimes, in the middle of the night, I can feel you again

But I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man

And I know why we had to say goodbye like the back of my hand

And I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man

A better man

The lyrics to this Taylor Swift-penned song hit deep. It outlines the pain of breaking up with someone you’re in love with but know is bad for you. It’s the dichotomy of knowing what you did was right, but still missing them deeply.

There are so many other great country breakup songs that didn’t make the list. Music helps you heal, feel, and process the highs and lows of life. It provides words for times when you have no words to express. That’s the beauty of this art.

Photo: Courtesy of UMG Nashville